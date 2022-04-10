'Fascinating T20 tactics': Vaughan, Bishop react as Ashwin becomes first batter 'retired out' in IPL history

The game between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants saw a unique incident taking place during the death overs of the Royals innings. With RR needing a strong finish, the team management decided to “retire-out” Ravichandran Ashwin, as the Royals become the first team to ever take this call in the history of the tournament. Thanks to the decision, the new batter – Riyan Parag – came to the crease and even as he played only four balls, he hit a six and scored 8 before eventually being dismissed.

RR eventually finished on 165/6 in 20 overs in the game, with Shimron Hetmyer remaining unbeaten on 59 off just 36 balls.

As Ashwin was retired out, a number of former cricketers reacted to the decision. Ian Bishop called it fascinating tactics; “Ashwin retired out is fascinating T20 tactics. T20 is causing us to rethink the way we conceive the game of in the 21st century,” wrote Bishop on his official Twitter profile.

Michael Vaughan also reacted to the decision.

Former Australia women's cricketer Lisa Sthalekar wrote, “Retired OUT….it was only a matter of time we saw it in the #IPL2022 Makes a lot of sense.”

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants produced a fine bowling effort before Shimron Hetmyer struck a fluent fifty to help Rajasthan Royals post 165 for six.

Ravichandran Ashwin came to the crease after the fall of the fourth wicket of Royals' innings in Rassie van der Dussen. Ashwin arrived with the RR reeling at 67/4 in 9.5 overs. The Indian, alongside Hetmyer, then forged a 68-run partnership before retiring himself in the 19th over of the game.

Krishnappa Gowtham (2/30) and Jason Holder (2/50) shared four wickets between them for the Super Giants.

The Super Giants are currently fourth in the Indian Premier League with three wins in four matches. RR, meanwhile, are fifth with two wins in three games.