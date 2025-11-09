Ashwin indentifies South Africa's next rising star after 23-year-old's ferocious show vs Siraj & co: ‘Whatever happens…’

Veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is keeping a close eye on India A's 2nd unofficial Test against South Africa A. He turned to social media to heap rich praise on South Africa A opener Jordan Hermann, applauding his fearless approach against a formidable Indian attack featuring Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, and Akash Deep, all of whom have spent considerable time in India’s senior red-ball setup and boast international pedigree. Ravichandran Ashwin paised young Proteas batter.(AFP)

The young left-hander played a sensational knock of 94 runs in South Africa A’s massive 417-run chase, setting the platform against a top-quality India A bowling attack. His 123-ball innings, laced with 13 boundaries and a six, showcased immense maturity and stroke play.

Impressed by his effort, Indian veteran Ashwin took to X to applaud the 23-year-old for his poise under pressure and fearless intent, lauding the youngster’s rapid progress in South African cricket and his growing reputation as a reliable performer.

"South Africa ‘A’ led by Jordan Herman are throwing in some punches on day 4 of the Unofficial Test chasing 417. He is batting on 90 against Siraj, Prasidh, Kuldeep and Akash Deep. Whatever happens today, Jordan Herman has made rapid strides in the South African cricket circles. He plays for the SR Eastern Cape in the SA 20," Ashwin wrote on X.

Hermann missed out on his century and was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna - caught and bowled.

Dhruv Jurel shines for India A

Earlier, a back-to-back century from Dhruv Jurel helped India set up South Africa A a massive 417 runs to win, ending the day three on high.

Jurel made an instant impression after stepping onto the crease, counterattacking with authority and composure. He built a crucial 184-run stand for the sixth wicket alongside all-rounder Harsh Dubey, who scored a gritty 84 off 116 balls, decorated with 12 boundaries and a six.

Following Dubey’s dismissal, Rishabh Pant joined Jurel in the middle, and the pair added another 82 runs for the seventh wicket. Pant struck a quickfire 65 off 54 deliveries, hitting five fours and four sixes to keep the momentum flowing.

Jurel brought up his century off 159 balls and remained unbeaten on 127 from 170 deliveries, showcasing fine temperament with 15 fours and a six at a strike rate above 74. India A eventually declared their innings at 382/7, setting a commanding lead of 416 runs.