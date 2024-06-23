R Ashwin reacts to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's 'throwing it away' batting approach vs BAN: ‘About time we…’

Team India batters put up a collective effort to post a formidable 196/5 against Bangladesh in the Super 8 match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The Indian batters tried to adopt an attacking approach right from the first over, as they didn't let the run rate down despite losing wickets at regular intervals. India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, and Virat Kohli celebrate scoring runs during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Saturday, June 22, 2024.(PTI)

Hardik Pandya was the highest run-getter for India as he remained unbeaten on 50 off 27 balls, while four other Indian batters scored 20-plus runs to put up a collective show on the field. Handy knocks from the likes of Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube and Rishabh Pant set the tone, but it was Hardik who gave it a finishing touch to help Indi cross the 190-run mark.

Veteran India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin was highly impressed with India's batting approach and suggested that it's time for everyone to start embracing 20 and 30-run knocks played with positive intent.

"We are not used to an approach where batsmen throw it away after making 30’s 20’s, but it is about time we embrace an approach like this especially while batting first. Top Intent from all the Indian batters so far #INDvBAN #T20WorldCup," Ashwin wrote on X.

Former opener Wasim Jaffer also talked about the same and hailed the Indian top 6 for playing with a positive intent to ensure the handy run-rate.

"Refreshing to see the intent from the Indian batters today. Every batter in top 6 hit at least a six and ensured there was no drop in run rate even after wkts fell. Top inns and finish from @hardikpandya7 #INDvBAN #T20WC," Jaffer wrote.

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma (23 off 11) started the innings with an attacking approach alongside Virat Kohli (37 off 28), as the duo was able to play their shots from the get-go, unlike the earlier games. Meanwhile Rishabh Pant also hit 36 runs off 24 balls to keep the run rate moving at a steady pace.

Struggling for runs since his selection in the India squad, Dube (34 off 24) once again was slow off the blocks before smoking three sixes to make an impact towards the end of the innings.