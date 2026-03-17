R Ashwin’s strong words on Gautam Gambhir’s 'team before individuals' approach: 'Many people have different opinions'

Veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has praised India head coach Gautam Gambhir for prioritising the team above individual reputations. Since taking charge, Gambhir has remained in the spotlight, with mixed results shaping his tenure. India endured two home Test series defeats, while senior figures like Ravichandran Ashwin (from all formats), Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stepped away from the longest format. Gautam Gambhir has often talked about his team first approach. (PTI)

However, the picture has been far brighter in white-ball cricket. Under Gambhir’s guidance, India clinched both the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy in successive years, underlining a strong limited-overs core. His influence has grown significantly during this phase, especially as the side navigates a transition in Tests and T20Is. While the T20 setup already looks settled after World Cup success, the red-ball unit is still evolving and faces a challenging road ahead.

Ashwin backed Gambhir for his team-first mindset, highlighting how the former opener values collective success over individual glory. He noted that Gambhir’s approach of crediting the entire side is something he deeply respects and admires.

“I like Gautam, and many people may have different opinions about him, but he is someone who always puts the team ahead of individuals,” he said. “He credits the team, not individuals, and that’s something I admire," Ashwin said at RevSportz conclave.

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After India's T20 World Cup triumph, Gambhir emphasised the team's collective efforts rather than praising the individual performances in the mega event.

Ashwin aligns with Gambhir's approach as he bluntly stated that, "There is more to Indian cricket than just a couple of people.”

When Ashwin realised his time was up Meanwhile, the spin wizard brought the curtain down on his international career midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after being left out of the Perth Test. He made the decision public during the post-match press conference in Brisbane, a call that underlined the changing dynamics within the side. With Washington Sundar getting the nod ahead of him, Ashwin sensed the team was moving in a different direction. Reflecting on that phase, he admitted Perth was the turning point, where it became clear that his role in India’s Test setup was drawing to a close.

“At Perth, I was the senior bowler. Washi played that Test, and I realised that my time was up,” he said.