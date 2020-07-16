e-paper
Home / Cricket / Rabada, Morris to miss 3TC Solidarity Cup encounter

Rabada, Morris to miss 3TC Solidarity Cup encounter

Rabada, who was set to lead the Kingfishers, and medium pacer Sisanda Magala has pulled out due to the deaths of immediate family members.

cricket Updated: Jul 16, 2020 11:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Johannesburg
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (AP)
         

Premier South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada and all-rounder Chris Morris will miss the inaugural 3TeamCricket (3TC) Solidarity Cup, which will mark the resumption of live cricket in the country on Saturday in Centurion.

Rabada, who was set to lead the Kingfishers, and medium pacer Sisanda Magala has pulled out due to the deaths of immediate family members.

While 33-year-old Morris is also unavailable for the fixture at the SuperSport Park, according to ‘ESPNCricinfo’.

Former South African pacer Makhaya Ntini’s son, Thando Ntini (Kingfishers), Bjorn Fortuin (Eagles) and Gerald Coetzee (Kingfishers) have been named as the three replacements.

In Rabada’s absence, Heinrich Klaasen is set to lead the Kingfishers in the competition alongside AB de Villiers (Eagles) and Quinton de Kock (Kites).

The ‘3TCricket’ competition was originally slated for June 27 but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Solidarity Cup will see 24 of South Africa’s top cricketers feature in three teams -- The Eagles, Kingfishers and The Kites -- playing two halves in a single match.

Updated Squads:

Kites: Quinton De Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje.

Kingfishers: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Eagles: AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi.

