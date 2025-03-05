Rachin Ravindra creates world record with century vs South Africa: ‘Sangakkara, Kohli, Ponting must be thinking…’

Rachin Ravindra peppered the record books with a masterful century to light up the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in broad daylight during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa. Ravindra smashed 108 off 101 balls and, in the process, became the only batter to score his first five ODI centuries in an ICC event. He also became the fastest to five centuries in an ICC ODI event, bettering the world record of India's Shikhar Dhawan. Ravindra, who smashed three centuries in his ODI World Cup debut in India in 2023, took only 13 innings to score his 5th century in an ICC event, taking two less than former India opener Dhawan. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates after scoring a century during the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal vs South Africa(AP)

It was Ravindra's second century in this Champions Trophy. After missing the tournament opener against Pakistan due to an injury, Ravindra hit 112 against Bangladesh on his Champions Trophy debut. He was dismissed cheaply for 6 in the last group-stage match against India but came roaring back in the big-semi-final against South Africa.

He became the first New Zealand batter to score multiple centuries in the same Champions Trophy. The left-handed opener, who also bowls handy left-arm spin, joined the likes of Chris Gayle, who has the most centuries (3) in a single Champions Trophy (2006) Sourav Ganguly (2000), Saeed Anwar (2000), Harschelle Gibbs (2002), Upul Tharanga (2006), Shane Watson (2009), Shikhar Dhawan (2013) in the list of more than one century in a single edition of the marquee tournament.

Least innings to 5 ODI hundreds for New Zealand

22 - Devon Conway

28 - Rachin Ravindra

30 - Daryl Mitchell

56 - Kane Williamson

64 - Nathan Astle

Aged 25y 107d, Rachin Ravindra also became the second-youngest New Zealand batter to reach five ODI hundreds, after Kane Williamson (24y 165d).

'Idols Kohli, Sangakkara, Ponting would be proud of Rachin Ravindra'

Ravindra got to his century with a couple on the 32nd over. Kagiso Rabada pitched it on his pads and Ravindra clipped it to the on-side and came back for the second run. He then removed his helmet and soaked in the applause from the dressing room and the crowd. Batting partner Kane Williamson gave him a warm hug in a master and apprentice moment to savour.

"Forget New Zealand, this is a moment for the cricket world. It has been an absolute exhibition from Ravindra," said former New Zealand keeper Ian Smith on commentary.

Kass Naidoo said Ravindra's idols Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting and Virat Kohli would be mighty proud of his achievements so far.

"His idols Sangakkara, Kohli, Ponting must be thinking this guy is something," she said.

Ravindra was finally dismissed for 107 when Rabdaa found the outside edge of his bat. But before that the left-hander hit 13 fours and a six in his breathtaking innings.