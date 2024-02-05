Rachin Ravindra enters New Zealand history books after converting maiden Test ton into double century vs South Africa

Continuing his exceptional run in international cricket on Monday, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra smashed his maiden double-century to help the Kane Williamson-starrer side register a massive 1st innings total against South Africa. Batting first in the Test series opener at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval, Tim Southee and Co. reached 477-7 in 141.3 overs at Tea. Carrying his overnight score of 118 on Day 2 of the series opener, all-rounder Ravindra zoomed past the 150-run mark to put New Zealand on top at Lunch. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates reaching his century during Day 1 of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and South Africa(AFP)

Breaking the marathon stand between former New Zealand skipper Williamson and Ravindra, South Africa's Ruan de Swardt dismissed the ex-Kiwi skipper to earn his first Test wicket at the Bay Oval. Playing a brilliant knock of 118 off 289 balls, Williamson lifted the hosts to 271-3 in 94.5 overs before Ravindra took over and entered his name into the New Zealand history books.

Rachin Ravindra zooms into New Zealand history books

Taking a single to point off South Africa skipper Neil Brand in the second session, New Zealand's Ravindra completed his first-ever double-century in the longest format. Ravindra finished his batting vigil with the highest score for a maiden Test century-maker by a New Zealand player. Before Ravindra's batting masterclass against South Africa, Mathew Sinclair achieved the previous best by scoring 214 in 1999. Interestingly, Ravindra is the fourth New Zealand batter to convert a maiden Test ton into a double century.

Ravindra guides Kiwis to 511 in 1st innings

The 24-year-old was the standout performer for the Black Caps at the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. The breakout star of the World Cup notched up centuries against England, Australia and Pakistan in the ICC event last year. Named the emerging player of the 2023 season by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Rachin completed his double century in 340 balls. Ravindra smashed 21 fours and one six in his entertaining knock against Proteas. Ravindra-inspired New Zealand posted 511 in 114 overs against the visitors. Youngster Ravindra struggled to seal his Test berth for over two years before the South Africa series. In the lead-up to the series opener, the Kiwi all-rounder played only three games and scored 73 runs in six innings.