Racial attack on India players again, a group of fans removed from SCG stands; CA issues apology

A group of spectators were asked to leave after Indian team complained of another incident of racial abuse on Day 4 in ongoing third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Play was halted for close to 10 minutes after Mohammed Siraj walked up from the square-leg boundary and complained of racial slurs at the end of the 86th over in Australia's second innings.

Siraj was hit for a couple of sixes by young Australian all-rounder Cameron Green in the previous over and he had settled on the square-leg boundary when he heard the racial remarks.

Siraj complained to the umpires and he was backed by India captain Ajinkya Rahane, who was seen having a chat with umpire Paul Rieffel. A couple of other Indian players Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal joined the discussion.

Unlike last evening, Siraj this time pointed towards the direction of the crowd from which he thought the comments had come. The umpires had a long discussion and the stadium security personnel were seen asking a group of four men to leave the stadium. Soon a couple of others were asked to leave too.

“As series hosts, we unreservedly apologize to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent," Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's head of integrity and security, said in a statement outlining the zero-tolerance policy toward racism.

“Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour. If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket.”

It was a day after a drunk spectator at the SCG allegedly directed racial abuse at Indian players Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The BCCI has lodged a complaint with the ICC.

It happened at the stroke of stumps on Day 3. After the close of play, Rahane, Ashwin, Siraj, Bumrah were seen having an animated discussion with the umpires.

Australia, at 312/6, declared at Tea after play resumed, handing the injury-hit India team an unlikely victory target of 407 runs.

India, reeling from Saturday's injuries to Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant, denied Marnus Labuschagne (73), Steve Smith (81) and Cameron Green (84) centuries but their attack was not able to prevent Australia racking up an imposing lead.