close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Racist term appears on screen for Pakistan team

Racist term appears on screen for Pakistan team

PTI |
Dec 07, 2023 03:31 PM IST

Racist term appears on screen for Pakistan team

The TV grab was posted on X by an Australian journalist on the opening day of the match at the Manuka Oval on Wednesday. The error was later rectified and Cricket Australia reportedly apologised for the error.

HT Image
HT Image

'PAKI' is a contemptuous term for a person from Pakistan or South Asia by birth or descent.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Journalist Daany Saeed, whose post on X drew the attention on the error, in another post wrote that Cricket Australia has apologised for the error.

"The graphic was an automatic feed from a data provider which had not been used previously for a Pakistan game. This was obviously regrettable, and the error we corrected manually as soon as it came to light," Saeed wrote on X, mentioning that it was a clarification from CA.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood struck 201 not out as his side declared the first innings at 391 for 9. Jordan Buckingham was the pick of Australian Prime Minister’s XI with figures of 5/80.

In reply, Australian Prime Minister's XI reached 149 for 2 at stumps on Thursday.

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Cricket. For all the latest cricket buzz and stories - Join the Channel Now!
Catch all the Latest cricket news, and Live score along with India vs South Africa Series and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out