Rahane defends KKR's decision to play Varun Chakaravarthy with three fractures: ‘Physios felt injury won’t increase'

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane defended the decision to play Varun Chakaravarthy through injury concerns in IPL 2026, saying the call was made after discussions between the franchise physios, BCCI’s NCA physios and the Indian team’s medical staff. Varun Chakaravarthy in action. (REUTERS)

Varun had broken his left toe after a straight hit from Ishan Kishan struck his boot during KKR’s match in Hyderabad on May 3. It was reportedly his third fracture of the season, after two earlier finger fractures, making his continued participation a major talking point around KKR’s injury-risk management.

Rahane says physios cleared Varun’s participation Ajinkya Rahane said he stayed away from the medical side of the decision and trusted the injury-risk assessment made by the specialists around the player.

“See, our team's physios and the physios of BCCI NCA and the Indian team, there was a discussion among them. I don't get involved in that at all. That's their department. My department is how's the player's mindset, does the player want to play or not, how big is the risk,” Rahane said. “Yes, it's important to consider the health factor, to stay fit. Your injuries shouldn't increase. Yes, we think about that. But the physios felt that his injuries won't increase.”

The comments came after KKR’s final league match against Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens, where Varun still bowled his full quota and returned figures of 1 for 35. KKR lost the game by 40 runs, closing a difficult campaign that had already slipped away from their control.

For Rahane, the bigger point was that Varun himself wanted to play. The KKR captain praised the spinner’s willingness to put the team first, while also noting that the franchise did not force him through unbearable pain.

“Varun was eager to play and he gets all the credit,” Rahane said. “Because in that injury, you show how important the team is for you. Varun was completely ready. Yes, there was a match where we had to give him a break because he was in a lot of pain. But he thought that he can play. That communication came from him. When the player says that he can play, there's a positive message to the physios and the team that he wants to play. I want to give Varun all the credit. He showed his eagerness to play. And the injury risk management team, the physios felt that his injuries won't increase.”

The issue had a wider edge because Varun Chakaravarthy is not just a KKR player. He remains an important figure in India’s white-ball plans, and any injury management around him naturally enters a club-versus-country discussion. Rahane’s answer, therefore, was not only about defending one selection call. It was also an attempt to underline that KKR had not acted in isolation.

Rahane also addressed questions around pressure on him during KKR’s poor season. The 2024 champions never found the rhythm expected of them and struggled with injuries, form and missed moments across the league stage.