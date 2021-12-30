Rahane’s India show grit, resolve to bury ghost of 36

cricket

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 08:11 IST

In 10 days, Team India went through hell and emerged with a comeback story that can inspire generations to come.

Without captain Virat Kohli and the two experienced fast bowlers in Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami, on the back of a humiliating defeat in which they were shot out for a record 36, India lost the toss and then Umesh Yadav to injury at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. What were the odds of a win now?

But the boys got down to business, with uncharacteristically quiet resolve. And on the back of a stellar century from stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, and shooting out the Aussies for 195 and 200 in the two innings, went on to become only the third team (after West Indies in 1975-76 and New Zealand in 2011) in the last 50 years to bounce back from a 1-0 deficit Down Under.

Tuesday’s win was India’s fourth win at MCG (after 1978, 1981 and 2018), making it the overseas venue where they have been the most successful. Historically, Port of Spain will always hold special mention in the annals of Indian cricket, having witnessed India’s only two victories (1971 and 1976) in the West Indies before 2000. But the new generation won’t be faulted for identifying India’s resurgence with Melbourne.

“I think this will go down in the annals of Indian cricket — no, world cricket — as one of the great comebacks in the history of the game,” said Ravi Shastri. Did the India coach go overboard, as he sometimes does? Perhaps not.

Let’s look at some contenders.

Australia vs West Indies in 1960-61 in Brisbane, the first-ever tied Test, where Australia needed six runs to win from an eight-ball over by Wes Hall. They had three wickets in hand, and lost them all. The Ashes Test at Headingley, 2019, where England chased down a massive total on the back of a monstrous hitting from Ben Stokes after being shot out for 67 in the first innings is another modern classic. Cape Town, 2011, when South Africa conceded almost 200 runs in the first innings but annihilated Australia for just 47 in the second. Equally attritional was South Africa’s nine-wicket win in Melbourne 2008 that gave the Proteas their first ever series win in Australia.

But Kolkata 2001 will forever be the greatest comeback simply because of the resilience in the face of certain defeat. On the line was the series and the label of the ‘final frontier’ for the all-conquering Aussies. All seemed lost when Australia asked India to follow-on. But then a batting duet mesmerised for an entire day before spinners provided a dizzying finish.

India have been at the centre of many memorable Tests, but MCG 2020 will finally be the one to come closest to Eden Gardens 2001.

To be sure, India’s overseas record has improved with time, especially after the turn of the century. Australia, England and South Africa, too, have travelled well, winning Tests in India during this period. But with West Indies losing sheen home and away and New Zealand not being consistently competitive in India, rivalries with Australia, England and South Africa have gained greater impetus.

In light of this, India’s overseas record in those three countries becomes important. This is only the eighth time (out of 50 Tests) that India have won in Australia, a more respectable ratio compared to England (seven wins in 62 Tests) and South Africa (three out of 20). And only four times before have India won a Test to equal the series, once each in South Africa (2010-11) and England (2002) and twice in Australia (1977-78 and 1981).

Margin-wise, Headingley (innings and 46 run win in 2002) was the most gratifying, especially after Rahul Dravid (148), Sachin Tendulkar (193) and Sourav Ganguly (128) took turns drubbing England in difficult conditions. In 1977, India won consecutive Tests in Australia — a feat yet to be matched — to square the series 2-2 before losing the decider in Adelaide. But it was played in the shadow of Kerry Packer’s World Series with a 42-year old Bob Simpson asked to come out of retirement to lead Australia without the Chappell brothers, Rod Marsh and Dennis Lillee.

Australia were back to full strength in 1981, making India’s third Test win in Melbourne to square the series 1-1 — Kapil Dev played through pain to take 5/28, dismissing Australia for a paltry 83 and Gundappa Vishwanath dug in for a dogged 114 — their best result Down Under for the next two decades.

But none of those victories were preceded by soul-crushing defeats.

That happened only in South Africa, exactly 10 years ago to this day, when India turned the tables in Durban after losing miserably in Centurion. That Test stokes heady recollections of a mercurial S Sreesanth dismissing Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla and Jacques Kallis to set up an 87-run win. The foundation was laid by a combative 96 from VVS Laxman that helped India set South Africa a 303-run target. That, after losing the previous Test by an innings and 25 runs.

It takes sleepless nights and strength of character to overcome such an unrelenting mental siege. The odds skyrocketed once Kohli left for home, leaving a hurting team with a deputy who was visibly disturbed for failing to take the team forward in Adelaide after running his captain out.

Rahane has passed an unprecedented litmus test, sparked by a catastrophic disappointment. He can sleep well now, knowing the balance has been restored.