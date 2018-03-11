Rahat Ali, Imad Wasim exchange verbal blows in Pakistan Super League

Pakistan cricket team players Imad Wasim and Rahat Ali were involved in an on-field verbal duel during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.

Imad, skipper of Karachi Kings, and Rahat, a key member of Quetta Gladiators’ fast bowling unit were up against each other in the 19th match of the ongoing PSL in Dubai. The incident took place in the 16th over of Kings’ chase when Ali dismissed Imad and gestured the left-handed batsman to go back to pavilion.

The pacer’s send-off gesture didn’t go down with Karachi skipper as he lost his cool and showed his displeasure by saying a thing or two in response. Imad continued to express his anger while walking off the field even as Gladiators wicketkeeper took Rahat away from him.

The verbal contest, though, was the only true contest witnessed in the otherwise lopsided game that Gladiators won by a whopping margin of 67 runs. Batting first, Quetta posted 180/4 courtesy blistering half-centuries from their overseas imports Shane Watson (90* off 58) and Kevin Pietersen (58 off 34). In reply, Kings could muster only 113/8 with captain Imad Wasim top scoring on his way to a 31-ball 35. Rahat Ali was the pick of Quetta bowlers claiming 2/29. Watson was adjudged the man-of-the-match.

With the victory, Gladiators have taken their points’ tally to eight from seven matches while Kings have seven points from six matches so far.