Rahmanullah Gurbaz credits Gautam Gambhir after whirlwind century in Dharamsala: ‘I went to him’

Afghanistan might have lost the opening ODI against India in Dharamsala on Saturday, but wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the standout performer of the day. He smashed eight fours and as many sixes, smashing 102 runs off 51 balls, batting at a phenomenal strike rate of 200. The rain-curtailed contest saw the right-hander at his absolutely best as he smashed Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna and Harsh Dubey all around the park. His knock was the main reason Afghanistan reached 194 in a 25-overs-per-side contest. Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz celebrates his century during 1st One Day International match against India. (ANI Pic Service)

After playing a smashing knock, Gurbaz revealed that he had a good conversation with India head coach Gautam Gambhir following the conclusion of the one-off Test in Mullanpur. He also stated that the conversations really helped him as he worked on the areas that the former Indian opening batter pointed out.

"After the Test match, I had a very good conversation with GG, sir. The discussion we had really helped me, and I worked on those points during the net sessions. I'm very grateful because after the Test match, I went to Gautam Gambhir sir and told him that I wanted to improve my shot selection," Rahmanullah Gurbaz said at the mid-innings interview.

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“He gave me some positive advice and areas to work on, and I benefited from that today. I tried to play positively, and it helped me,” he added.

It is worth noting that Gambhir and Gurbaz spent time during the former's stint as the mentor with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KK) in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gurbaz didn't play the matches in the league stage but came in for the playoffs when Phil Salt headed back home.

‘Grateful’ Gurbaz also said that he always likes to play for the team, and scoring a century in India felt extremely special. He added that he worked extremely hard, and it was good to see his grind coming off in such a way.

“I'm grateful for the performance. I think the approach was very simple: just play positive cricket. We knew it was a 25-over game, but I know my game as well. I just backed myself and played for the team. It was nice to contribute. It's always nice to do something for your country and make everyone proud. I trust my training and preparation. I work hard, and this innings is the result of that hard work. I'm very grateful,” said Gurbaz.

However, this total of 194 proved insufficient, as India chased it down with seven wickets in hand and 13 balls to spare. Shubman Gill played an unbeaten knock of 84 runs off 66 balls to take the Men in Blue home.