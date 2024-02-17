Rahul Dravid breaks into grudging smile as Yashasvi Jaiswal defies coaching manuals in 3rd Test; Swann coins 'Wallball'

Yashasvi Jaiswal's remarkable season reached new heights as he took charge against England with a scintillating century, placing India firmly in control by the conclusion of the third day's play in the third Test. Jaiswal's innings, comprising 104 runs (retired hurt) from 133 balls, marked his second century of the series. Yashasvi Jaiswal attempts a reverse-sweep for four; Rahul Dravid passes a wry smile (BCCI.tv)

The youngster was expertly supported by Shubman Gill, who contributed 65 runs from 120 deliveries while tempering his natural aggression. India finished the day at 196 for 2 after 51 overs.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The left-handed opener, touted as the future of Indian batting, notched his third Test century in only his seventh appearance before being forced to retire due to back spasms. Jaiswal's partnership with Gill yielded 155 runs, with the former's aggressive strokeplay including nine boundaries and five sixes – notably an imperious pull shot off Jimmy Anderson.

Yet, one of the most memorable moments of Jaiswal's knock came in the 33rd over of the second innings when he reverse-swept Rehan Ahmed for brilliant boundaries. Jaiswal was chasing his third century at the time; his first reverse sweep came on Rehan's second delivery and the next one ball later.

Following the second four, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid, known for his sublime defence and a conservative approach to his game during his time as a Test cricketer, couldn't suppress a wry smile. India's batting coach, Vikram Rathour, burst into laughter as he looked at Dravid, who had maintained an expressionless face before eventually giving in, passing a sheepish smile.

In fact, former England spinner Graeme Swann, who was on commentary duties during most of India's batting during Day 3, hilariously suggested a new term, 'Wallball', to describe the side's display. "They are playing their own version of Bazball, they are playing Wallball," Swann said.

Earlier, despite off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's absence, India claimed three wickets in the morning session as England reached 290-5 at lunch. Joe Root was caught at second slip for 18 while attempting his signature reverse ramp stroke off Jasprit Bumrah. The experienced batter appeared visibly upset at his poor shot selection.

Jonny Bairstow went LBW for a four-ball duck to Kuldeep Yadav. The Englishman reviewed the decision, but it stayed in India’s favor. Ben Duckett added 20 runs to his overnight score (133) before he hit a delivery straight to cover. His brilliant 153 came off 151 balls and included 23 fours and two sixes.

The touring side then collapsed, losing its last five wickets for just 20 runs.