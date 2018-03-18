Rahul Dravid files police complaint against Bengaluru firm for Ponzi scheme

Former India captain Rahul Dravid has filed a police complaint against a Bengaluru-based company over a Ponzi scheme, claiming that he has not received full payment from the company to match his initial payment.

According to News18, Dravid said in his complaint that he had invested Rs 20 crore in Vikram Investments hoping for higher returns, but so far he has received only Rs 16 crore. Dravid made this claim in his complaint to the Indiranagar Police in Bengaluru.

The complaint has now been transferred to the Banashankari Police, who are said to be investigating a scam worth Rs. 500 crore and more.

The local police had earlier arrested the owner of the company named Raghvendra Sreenath.

Sreenath, along with agents Sutram Suresh, Narsimhamurthy, KC Nagaraj and Prahlad, have allegedly duped more than 800 people.

The report added that Suresh is a known sports journalist in Bengaluru and is believed to have convinced Dravid, Saina Nehwal and former badminton player Prakash Padukone in investing their money in Ponzi scheme.

“They have been sent to police custody for 14 days. The gang has duped the investors of over Rs 300 crore. We are verifying the documents,” a policeman was quoted as saying in the News18 report.

The company had promised 40 per cent returns on investment, the police said, adding that the accused have revealed names of the investors whose bank accounts are being checked.