Watch: Rahul Dravid makes stunning appearance at Chinnaswamy to watch RCB's blockbuster clash with RR in IPL 2023

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid making his presence felt at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium was undoubtedly an element of surprise in match No.32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday. One of the greatest players in the history of the game, former India captain Dravid made his way to the famous arena in Bengaluru to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) home game against former champions Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Dravid-coached Team India will hope to end their trophy drought in the forthcoming edition of the ICC World Cup. The 2023 edition of the One Day International (ODI) World Cup will take place in India later this year. Some of the biggest names in Team India's white-ball squad are also plying their trade in the IPL 2023."Yeah, it's a lot more relaxing to watch it this way than to watch it as a coach. Obviously, you are lot more invested in the game as a coach. You are analysing everything," Dravid told IPL in a video shared on Twitter.

Dravid, who played 89 games in the IPL, was mighty impressed with the performances of the youngsters in the ongoing edition of the world's richest T20 league. "Obviously you have one eye as a fan but you also have one eye as a coach is open. You are always looking to see how the boys are doing who are part of the white-ball setup (for India). So some regular discussions among the coaches as well. When you see something happening we always text and keep messaging each other about stuff. Good to see some of the young kids come and perform really well," Dravid added.

Former India captain represented Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in his IPL career. The former RCB star smashed 2174 runs with an average of 28.23 in 89 games. Dravid made his IPL debut at the same venue against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2008. The former RR star recorded his final IPL appearance against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Eden Gardens in 2013.

"Just lovely to come here, watch it and have some fun. The family is here as well, lovely stadium and good vibes, good atmosphere. Two teams that I have played for as well. So it's nice, once in a while, to watch a game of cricket without thinking about it too much," Dravid concluded.

