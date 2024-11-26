Rahul Dravid reacts to India thrashing Australia all the way from Jeddah: 'The way they responded after NZ loss...'

Former Team India head coach Rahul Dravid heaped praise on the side's splendid performance against Australia in the first Test in Perth. India outclassed the home side in all departments, registering a mammoth 295-run victory to take a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series. Setting a colossal 534-run target for Australia, the Indian bowlers produced a remarkable performance to bowl Pat Cummins' men out for just 238. Rahul Dravid reacted to Team India's mammoth win over Australia in Perth(AP/X)

Dravid, who was part of the Rajasthan Royals camp as it took part in the 2025 Indian Premier League auction, pointed out the side's strong comeback after a horrid outing in the home series against New Zealand, where the side lost 0-3.

“It was a great performance. To come back the way they’ve done after losing the series against New Zealand, (there is) always pressure in the first game but I think the way they responded… Jasprit Bumrah was absolutely phenomenal that evening. When you talk about a spell that can crack open a series, crack open a Test match… it was incredible,” Dravid told JioCinema.

Bumrah, who captained the Indian team in the absence of Rohit Sharma in the first Test, produced a player-of-the-match performance, picking 8 wickets in the match. The premier right-arm fast bowler took a five-wicket haul in the first innings, registering impressive figures of 5/30 in 17 overs, and followed it up with another three wickets in the second.

Among Bumrah's scalps in the second innings was Travis Head, who led the lone battle for Australia with a counter-attacking 89.

Dravid further spoke about India's decision to bat first, and how the side fended off pressure after being bundled for 150 in the first innings.

“You win the toss, you bat first, you’re out for 150, you know it's going to be a very critical session after tea, just to have Australia seven down and then to be able to pile on the runs as we’ve done over the next two days, I think it’s been a perfect Test match,” Dravid said.

“Long series to go, really wishing the guys well, supporting them watching them from afar. Half my mind (is) on that Test (series) as well.”

Focus shifts to Adelaide

Team India will return to action in Adelaide, where it takes part in the pink-ball Test; the side would look to put past the horrific memories of the 2020 Test at the venue, where India were bowled out for just 36 in the second innings.

Rohit Sharma will return to the XI for the second Test, and India will also take part in a two-day warm-up match in Canberra to prepare for the day/night Test.