Rahul Dravid's son Samit continues brilliant run of form with another ton

Rahul Dravid’s son Samit continues brilliant run of form with another ton

Samit, who recently scored two double centuries in three months, scored 166 runs off 131 balls thanks to 24 boundaries to continue his impressive form.

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 21:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A file photo of Samit Dravid.
A file photo of Samit Dravid.(Twitter)
         

Former Indian cricket team skipper Rahul Dravid’s son Samit Dravid continued his brilliant run of form as he scored another century to guide Mallya Aditi International School to the semi-finals of the BTR Shield Under-14 Group I, Division II Tournament. Samit, who recently scored two double centuries in three months, scored 166 runs off 131 balls thanks to 24 boundaries to continue his impressive form. He also took four wickets for 35 runs as Vidyashilp Academy were beaten by a massive margin. Mallya Aditi International School posted an imposing total of 330 for five from their allotted 50 overs and in reply, Vidyashilp Academy could only manage to score 182 in 38.5 overs.

Samit scored a brilliant double century in a U-14 BTR Shield match between his team Mallya Aditi International School and Sri Kumaran. He has been enjoying a brilliant run of form as this was his second double ton in two months.

Samit scored 204 with the help of 33 boundaries to help Mallya Aditi International School post a total of 377/3. In response, Sri Kumaran were bundled out for 110 with Samit taking two wickets as his team won by 267 runs.

Samit cracked a double century in an Under-14 state-level match in December last year. Samit, 14, scored 201 for Vice-President’s XI against Dharwad Zone in an Under-14 inter-zonal tournament in Kolkata.

His 256-ball innings was laced with 22 fours. The match ended in a draw as Samit added to his first innings tally by scoring an unbeaten 94 in the second essay. He also took three wickets.

