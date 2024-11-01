Rahul Dravid says 'Sanju Samson played big role' in releasing Chahal, Buttler, Ashwin from Rajasthan Royals squad

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) announced their roster of retained players ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction on Thursday, assembling a core group that promises both experience and explosive talent. Leading this squad is captain Sanju Samson, who returns for his 11th season with the Jaipur-based franchise and continues his role as a key player and influential leader. Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson along with teammates Ashwin and Chahal (ANI)

His batting prowess has been evident throughout his tenure, amassing 1,835 runs in 60 innings at a powerful strike rate of 147.59. Known for his clutch performances, Samson’s leadership has twice led the Royals to the playoffs over the past four seasons, including a memorable runner-up finish in 2022. Retained at ₹18 crores, he remains an essential figure for RR's future prospects.

Supporting Samson are explosive top-order batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, all-rounder Riyan Parag, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, and experienced medium pacer Sandeep Sharma. However, there were some significant omissions from the retention list, including two of India's star spinners – Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Chahal had been one of RR's top performers since joining the side three years ago, and formed a strong duo with Ashwin. Additionally, Jos Buttler, who smashed two centuries for the side in the 2024 edition, was also released by the franchise, which surprised many.

Dravid on Samson's decisions

Rahul Dravid, the newly-appointed head coach of the Royals, provided insights into the decision-making process on the retentions, revealing that captain Samson had a major role in finalising the final list of retained players for the side. Dravid acknowledged that it was difficult for Samson to let go of certain players, particularly as he had shared the dressing room with them for many years.

“Sanju had a big role to play in these retentions. He faced a lot of difficulty, too. As a captain, he has build a lot of relationships with these players. We are very sad for the players we couldn't retain, and Sanju has worked with these players for 5-6 years now,” Dravid said after the retention list was announced.

“He has had balanced views on these retentions. He has taken the trouble to understand the dynamics of it, charting out the pros and cons. He has discussed a lot with us on this, and it wasn't an easy decision. We had a lot of debates, but in the end, we are happy with the team that we have and we wanted to retain as many as possible.”

Chahal was the Royals' second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024 (18 wickets in 15 matches), and picked 21 wickets in the 2023 edition of the tournament. Ashwin, meanwhile, largely played a supporting role to Chahal throughout his time at the Royals.