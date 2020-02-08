Rain washes out day 2 of unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A

cricket

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 13:39 IST

Not a single ball could be bowled as rain washed out the second day’s play of the four-day unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A at Lincoln on Saturday.

With no action possible in a day of disappointment, New Zealand remained at their overnight score of 276 for five in 90 over.

Dane Cleaver (46) and Daryl Mitchell (36) were at the crease after the stumps were drawn following the end of first day.

The opening unofficial Test between the two sides had ended in a draw.