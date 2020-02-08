e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Rain washes out day 2 of unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A

Rain washes out day 2 of unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A

With no action possible in a day of disappointment, New Zealand remained at their overnight score of 276 for five in 90 over.

cricket Updated: Feb 08, 2020 13:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Lincoln
With no action possible in a day of disappointment, New Zealand remained at their overnight score of 276 for five in 90 over.
With no action possible in a day of disappointment, New Zealand remained at their overnight score of 276 for five in 90 over.(Twitter)
         

Not a single ball could be bowled as rain washed out the second day’s play of the four-day unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A at Lincoln on Saturday.

With no action possible in a day of disappointment, New Zealand remained at their overnight score of 276 for five in 90 over.

Dane Cleaver (46) and Daryl Mitchell (36) were at the crease after the stumps were drawn following the end of first day.

The opening unofficial Test between the two sides had ended in a draw.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Women are capable’: Smriti Irani on Kejriwal’s ‘discuss with men’ remark
‘Women are capable’: Smriti Irani on Kejriwal’s ‘discuss with men’ remark
Congress’ Alka Lamba tries to slap AAP worker outside polling booth
Congress’ Alka Lamba tries to slap AAP worker outside polling booth
Manoj Tiwari alleges Kejriwal defiled Hanuman idol, AAP leader responds
Manoj Tiwari alleges Kejriwal defiled Hanuman idol, AAP leader responds
27.48% voter turnout recorded till 2 pm in Delhi Assembly elections
27.48% voter turnout recorded till 2 pm in Delhi Assembly elections
US citizen dies of coronavirus in Wuhan
US citizen dies of coronavirus in Wuhan
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020India vs New Zealand LiveDelhi Assembly Election 2020 Voting LiveDelhi Polls 2020Manoj Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news