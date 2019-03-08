Rain washes out first day of second New Zealand-Bangladesh Test

Torrential rain washed out the entire day’s first play of the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve on Friday.

After two months of mainly settled weather in New Zealand’s capital, heavy rain began falling early on Friday and ending any hopes of the game beginning on time at 11 am. (2200 GMT).

Umpires Paul Reiffel and Ruchira Palliyarugue had a pitch inspection at 3 pm (0200 GMT) and with deep puddles still on the outfield abandoned the day’s play without a ball being bowled.

While play has been scheduled to start 30 minutes earlier on Saturday to try and make up some of the overs lost on Friday, rain is still forecast until at least 12 pm with showers expected for the rest of the day.

Play is also likely to be disrupted on Sunday as well with showers forecast and not expected to clear until the scheduled fourth day’s play on Monday.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after an innings and 52-run victory inside four days in the first match in Hamilton.

The third Test is scheduled for Christchurch’s Hagley Oval from March 16-20.

