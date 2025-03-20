Menu Explore
Rajasthan Royals appoint Riyan Parag as captain for first three IPL 2025 matches as Sanju Samson awaits full fitness

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 20, 2025 11:02 AM IST

Riyan Parag has been named Rajasthan Royals captain for the side's first three matches in IPL 2025.

Rajasthan Royals' batter Riyan Parag has been named the side's captain for the first three matches of IPL 2025, the franchise announced on Thursday. The announcement follows Sanju Samson’s decision to delay his return as captain until he regains full fitness; though cleared to bat, he remains unfit for wicketkeeping duties.

Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag (L) with Sanju Samson(AFP)
Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag (L) with Sanju Samson(AFP)

The Royals took to their official social media handles to confirm the announcement, as they shared the video of Sanju announcing Parag as the skipper in a team meeting.

(More to follow…)

IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
