Rajasthan Royals appoint Riyan Parag as captain for first three IPL 2025 matches as Sanju Samson awaits full fitness

Rajasthan Royals' batter Riyan Parag has been named the side's captain for the first three matches of IPL 2025, the franchise announced on Thursday. The announcement follows Sanju Samson’s decision to delay his return as captain until he regains full fitness; though cleared to bat, he remains unfit for wicketkeeping duties. Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag (L) with Sanju Samson(AFP)

The Royals took to their official social media handles to confirm the announcement, as they shared the video of Sanju announcing Parag as the skipper in a team meeting.

(More to follow…)