Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 Auction: Full list of players purchased by RR with price

Rajasthan Royals went big for India spinner Ravi Bishnoi at the IPL 2026 mini auction. RR, who backed out of the Cameron Green bidding war, purchased Bishnoi for INR 7.2 crore from his base price of INR 2 crore. Bishnoi could be the perfect addition for RR if his partnership with Ravindra Jadeja works out. Indian cricketer Ravi Bishnoi has been roped in by Rajasthan Royals for ₹ 7.20 crore.(PTI)

RR entered the mini auction with an INR 16.05 crore purse, so they spent nearly half of their money on Bishnoi. RR also roped in former MI player Vignesh Puthur for INR 30 Lakhs and Yash Raj Punia for INR 30 Lakhs.

Speaking on his move, Bishnoi said, “Playing for Rajasthan Royals will feel like playing at home. I started my cricket journey as a net bowler at RR, and now representing a team that carries the name of my state means a lot to me.”

Meanwhile, RR's lead owner Manoj Badale said, “Ravi is a special talent and someone our fans were eager to see in Royals colours. His return to the franchise feels like a homecoming, especially knowing he began his journey here as a net bowler. He’s a highly skilled bowler, a terrific fielder, and someone who embodies the hunger and spirit we value at this franchise.”

Ahead of the mini auction, RR traded Sanju Samson to CSK and received Jadeja and Sam Curran in return. They also retained others, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh, Sandeep Sharma, and Tushar Deshpande. The overseas players who were retained included the likes of Nandre Burger and Shimron Hetmyer.

Full list of players purchased by RR:

Ravi Bishnoi (INR 7.2 crore), Sushant Mishra (INR 90 Lakhs), Vignesh Puthur (INR 30 lakhs), Yash Raj Punja (INR 30 Lakhs), Ravi Singh (INR 95 lakhs), Aman Rao Perala (INR 30 lakh), Adam Milne (INR 2.4 crore), Kuldeep Sen (INR 75 lakh), and Brijesh Sharma (INR 30 lakh).

Retained:

Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira (T), Jofra Archer, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-Dre Pretorious, Nandre Burger, Ravindra Jadeja (T), Riyan Parag, Sam Curran (T), Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Yudhvir Charak