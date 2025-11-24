Rajasthan Royals, RCB eye home venue change for IPL 2026, same preference might intensify battle: Report

Rajasthan Royals’ fallout with their state association may end up triggering one of the most intriguing off-field tussles of IPL 2026 - a quiet battle with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the same “adopted” home. RR vs RCB(@CricCrazyJohns/x.com)

According to a report by Cricbuzz, RR have formally begun exploring a shift of base to Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje, Pune, for the 2026 season, even as RCB have also sounded out the MCA about the possibility of moving games there in the wake of M Chinnaswamy Stadium being ruled out after the June 4 stampede.

RR’s fallout, RCB’s crisis, and Pune in the middle

The Royals’ push towards Pune is rooted in a serious breakdown of relations with the Rajasthan Cricket Association. The situation escalated last season when an RCA official allegedly accused the franchise of match-fixing, an allegation RR strongly denied while demanding strict action.

Their operations team has already visited Pune to assess the stadium, hotel ecosystem and airport connectivity, indicating a high level of intent. If the move is cleared, RR are expected to play at least four home games in Pune, with the remaining fixtures likely in Guwahati.

The MCA, for its part, is openly enthusiastic about bringing the IPL back to the city. “Yes, they were here to find out details about the capacity of the stadium, the nature of the pitches and hotels in the city,” said an MCA official as quoted by Cricbuzz, adding, “Our president, Mr Rohit Pawar, is very keen that the IPL returns to the city. He is making all possible efforts.” The venue last hosted IPL games in 2022, when the league was temporarily clustered across a limited number of centres.

However, RR are not the only ones in the queue. RCB’s management has reportedly approached the MCA as well, exploring contingency plans if the Karnataka government does not soften its stance on Chinnaswamy closer to the tournament. “The RCB interest is genuine, but there is no guarantee that they will relocate. Any such move will depend on a host of factors,” the MCA official said, underlining that the defending champions are yet to commit fully while also seeking time.

That leaves the MCA in a delicate position. “It’s like ‘a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush’ situation for us,” the official admitted, with RR ready to lock in an agreement now and RCB representing the bigger brand but with more uncertainty attached.

For now, Pune sits at the crossroads of two strong IPL brands, and the final call will depend on how quickly RR formalise their shift, whether RCB can resolve their home crisis, and above all, what the BCCI signs off on for 2026.