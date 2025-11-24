Pakistan A get their cup, where is India's? Mohsin Naqvi's trophy hand over video from Rising Asia Cup reopens question

The image is simple enough: Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi smiling as he hands the Rising Asia Cup trophy to Pakistan A in Doha. But for Indian fans who still haven’t seen their senior team lift the Asia Cup silverware they actually won, that clip has landed like a fresh reminder of the still empty spot in the trophy cabinet. Mohsin Naqvi hands over the Rising Asia Cup trophy.(@ReplaysPCT/x.com)

The video, widely shared, shows Naqvi on stage, posing with the Pakistan Shaheens after their dramatic Super Over win against Bangladesh A. For many, it instantly dragged the conversation back to the unresolved, and increasingly political, Asia Cup 2025 trophy row.

The Asia Cup trophy, India still hasn’t touched

India are officially the Asia Cup 2025 champions after beating Pakistan in a tense final in Dubai, chasing 147 with two balls to spare, thanks to Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69. But that night never produced the traditional trophy presentation. The Indian player refused to accept the cup from Naqvi, who is not only ACC chief and PCB but also Pakistan’s interior minister, after a tournament already marked by a strict “no-handshake” protocol with Pakistan players.

With India asking that a neutral Emirates Cricket Board official do the honours, Mohsin Naqvi dug in. The presentation was delayed, then effectively aborted, and cameras caught him leaving with the silverware. The BCCI has raised the issue with the ACC and flagged it for ICC meetings, while reports say the trophy remains locked away at the ACC headquarters in Dubai under Naqvi’s instructions - still not physically handed to the champions nearly two months on.

Against that backdrop, the Doha footage of Naqvi happily passing a different Asia Cup-branded trophy to a Pakistan side was always going to be weaponized online. Pakistani fans framed it as poetic justice; Indian fans saw it as tone-deaf optics in the middle of a diplomatic standoff.

Pakistan A Avenge the senior side

On the cricket itself, Pakistan A’s win was fully earned. At West End Park in Doha, Irfan Khan Niazi’s side fought back from 2 for 2 to post 125, built around Saad Masood’s 38 off 26 and handy support from Maaz Sadaqat and Arafat Minhas. Bangladesh A slumped to 53 for 7 in the chase before a late surge dragged it to 125/9, forcing a Super Over. There, seamer Ahmed Daniyal took two wickets while conceding just six; Pakistan knocked off the seven runs needed to secure a record third Rising Stars title, with Sadaqt named Player of the Series.

India A by contrast, had a messy tournament arc. They were hammered by Pakistan Shaheens in the group stage, losing by eight wickets as Sadaqat smashed 79* off 47 and also took 2 for 12, and they exited in chaotic fashion in the semi-final, bowled out for 0 in a Super Over against Bangladesh after a tied game.

In normal times, the Rising Stars trophy would have been a footnote in a development tournament. In 2025’s charged India-Pakistan climate, every frame of Naqvi with silverware has become a reminder that the actual Asia Cup trophy is still sitting in a Dubai office, untouched by the Champions.