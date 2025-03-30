Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming IPL 2025: When & where to watch RR vs CSK match online and on TV

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming: Rajasthan Royals will look to sign off from Guwahati on a high against Chennai Super Kings after an underwhelming start to the season. Riyan Parag will continue to lead the side on his home ground, but he will be under the scanner as he had a forgettable start in the big role with back-to-back defeats against SRH and KKR. However, Chennai Super Kings will pose a big threat to them as they will be raring to get back to winning ways after losing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk. The five-time champions struggled in the middle-order department as they also needed to make a big call on MS Dhoni's batting position. They faced scrutiny after Dhoni came out to bat at number 9 position against RCB, as when he came to the match, fate was almost sealed in the opposition's favour. Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: Check live streaming details(AFP)

On the other side, the Royals have been able to open their account on the points table after losing the first two matches. They are missing the services of players which they released this season, as Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana have failed to fill in the big shoes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin so far. While the absence of Jos Buttler is also hurting the balance of the side.

Here are all the streaming details for RR vs CSK, IPL 2025:

When will RR vs CSK, IPL 2025 match take place?

The RR vs CSK, IPL 2025 will take place on Sunday March 30. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will RR vs CSK, IPL 2025 match take place?

The RR vs CSK, IPL 2025 match will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Which channels will broadcast the RR vs CSK, IPL 2025 match?

The RR vs CSK, IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for RR vs CSK, IPL 2025 match be available?

The RR vs CSK, IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.