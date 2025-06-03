Rajat Patidar has 'no idea' about RCB player's availability day before the IPL 2025 Final, awaits update from doctors

With Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings both gunning for a first IPL trophy as they meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the teams and captains will want access to all the players that got them to this stage. RCB captain Rajat Patidar during a training session on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final.(PTI)

However, there is an injury concern for the RCB unit, as they continue to wait for positive news regarding the health and readiness of powerful Australian finisher Tim David. David suffered a hamstring injury during RCB’s game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, sustained while fielding in the first innings of that game, and missed their subsequent game against Lucknow Super Giants.

However, captain Rajat Patidar didn’t have too positive an update when asked about David’s fitness in the pre-match press conference with the two team captains, explaining that the big Aussie’s involvement was still up in the air.

“I have no idea about Tim David. Doctors will let us know this evening,” Patidar said in his press conference to reporters.

This will be concerning news for RCB, who would have enjoyed the extra firepower down the order that David provides, having scored 187 runs this season at a strike-rate of 185, averaging 64. He already has a statement performance against PBKS in this tournament, registering his maiden IPL half-century in a rain-shortened match against them in a one-man effort.

RCB with 2 out of 2 wins without David

However, the positive news for Patidar and the RCB faithful is that they have been victorious on both the occasions they have had to play without David, first beating LSG as Jitesh Sharma filled his shoes in that finisher role with some destructive skill. They also beat PBKS in Qualifier 1 without needing to rely on the middle order and beyond at all, with their bowling doing the heavy lifting in setting up that victory for them.

As well as David’s injury, Jacob Bethell’s departure for international duty means lower order pressure comes onto Jitesh Sharma, who shone in the spotlight when called upon, and the ultra-powerful Romario Shepherd. Not bad cover to have for Tim David, even if he is absent.

PBKS, meanwhile, have already lost a destructive Australian middle order batter of their own to injury, Glenn Maxwell departing earlier this season, while Marco Jansen also left the team to join South Africa’s WTC prep. However, PBKS have been a team that have relied on their Indian domestic core throughout this season, and that will remain the core of their team in the IPL 2025 final.