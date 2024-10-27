Ramiz Raja blasted for ‘disgusting behaviour' in interaction with Pakistan captain Shan Masood

Pakistan defeated England by nine wickets to win the third Test match of their three-match series, on Saturday in Rawalpindi. The result saw them bag a 2-1 series-clinching win and also get their first series victory at home since 2021, and also their first under captain Shan Masood. Ramiz Raja mocks Shan Masood.

After the match, Masood was interviewed by former PCB chief Ramiz Raja, but the ex-cricketer decided to mock the Pakistan skipper. Raja, while speaking to Masood, reminded him that he had lost six Tests in a row as captain. In response, Masood was visibly taken aback as he wasn’t prepared for such a remark.

Ramiz Raja mocks Shan Masood

"There are two things that you will see. One is how to play on seaming conditions and the other thing is if it is a one-off," said Raja. "How did you achieve this, six losses in a row?"

"Ramiz bhai, we needed this win. The nation needed this win and I am really happy for Pakistan," Masood replied. Raja could later be heard asking if Masood is planning to gain control over a particular shot. Masood responded, “Yes, I will be able to control it Ramiz bhai.”

Here are some of the tweets that have appeared onlin about the interaction:

Pakistan end four years of agony

Chasing a target of only 36 runs, the hosts cruised to 37/1, with Masood (23*) remaining unbeaten. The first innings saw Jamie Smith's knock of 89 runs off 119 balls take England to 267. Meanwhile, Sajid Khan returned with figures of 6/128 for Pakistan.

In response, Pakistan posted 344, courtesy of a ton from Saud Shakeel. Shakeel hammered 134 runs off 223 balls. For England, Rehan Ahmed took four wickets. In the second innings, England collapsed for 112, and Noman Ali took six wickets for the home side.

Speaking during the post-match ceremony, Masood said, "First Test win came after a long time, now the series win. This means a lot for me, the players, the coaches and the management - they came through a lot. The character says a lot, this is a special moment and you can't take this off the team."