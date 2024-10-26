Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Yes, it is a cause for concern': Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli receive Border-Gavaskar Trophy warning from Manjrekar

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 26, 2024 07:22 PM IST

Sanjay Manjrekar had a specific Border-Gavaskar Trophy warning for out-of-form Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

New Zealand thrashed India by 113 runs in the second Test in Pune, sealing a historic series-clinching 2-0 victory on Saturday. It ended India's record of 18 consecutive bilateral home series wins and Rohit Sharma was left extremely disappointed.

India's Virat Kohli talks with his captain Rohit Sharma (R).(AFP)
India's Virat Kohli talks with his captain Rohit Sharma (R).(AFP)

Particularly, senior players like Rohit and Virat Kohli were in patchy form and failed to impress. In the second Test, Rohit was dismissed for a nine-ball duck in the first innings, and had to depart for eight off 16 balls in the second. Meanwhile, Kohli registered one run off nine balls in the first innings, and was dismissed for 17 off 40 balls in the second innings.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma's weakness exposed as first-innings duck dissected: 'Used to talk about this at the start of his career'

In the first Test, Rohit was dismissed for two runs off 16 balls in the first innings, and in the second, he got a half-century. Meanwhile, Kohli lost his wicket for a nine-ball duck in the first innings, and got a half-century in the next.

Sanjay Manjrekar warns Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Speaking after the match, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was asked if the pair's form was a cause for concern ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, he said, "Yes, it is a cause for concern. But thankfully when they go there, the challenges will be different."

The loss was also Rohit Sharma's fourth defeat in 15 home Tests as captain, same as Kapil Dev and Mohammad Azharuddin (both in 20 Tests each), and only behind Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's nine (in 27 Tests).

The match also saw Mitchell Santner return with figures of 13/157 for New Zealand, which also became the third best match figures for a NZ bowler. It also became the third best match figures for any team vs India and also the third best match figures by a visiting bowler in India.

Speaking after the match, Rohit said, "Disappointing. It's not what we expected. Got to give credit to NZ - they played better than us. We failed to capitalise on certain moments. We failed to respond to those challenges. And we sit here today. Didn't think we batted well enough to get runs on the board."

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //