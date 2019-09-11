Ramiz Raja slams Sri Lanka cricketers for opting out of Pakistan series

cricket

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja was quite critical of Sri Lanka cricketers after they decided to opt out to the upcoming Pakistan series due to security concerns.T20I skipper Lasith Malinga and former captains Angelo Mathews and Thisara Perera are among the player who have pulled out of the tour. This is the first time Sri Lanka are visiting Pakistan for a full tour since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus during a Test match in Lahore in March 2009. “Don’t know what to read into 10 Sri Lankan players pulling out of Pak tour. Disappointing! And couple of them then opting instead to play franchise cricket. Wow!” Ramiz Raja tweeted.

A day after reports surfaced of 10 top Sri Lankan players pulling out of the upcoming tour of Pakistan, a minister in the Imran Khan government has made an outrageous claim about India being responsible for the pull out.

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry said in a tweet that India has threatened the players from the island nation against participating in the upcoming series.

“Informed sports commentators told me that India threatened SL players that they will be ousted from IPL if they don’t refuse Pak visit, this is really cheap tactic, jingoism from sports to space is something we must condemn, really cheap on the part of Indian sports authorities,” Chaudhry tweeted.

Sri Lanka Minister Harin Fernando has rejected claims made by Pakistan Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry that India forced the players of the island nation to opt out of their upcoming tour against the Men in Green.

Fernando, who is Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister, said that 10 players have opted out of the tour “purely” based on the 2009 incident when their team bus was attacked by terrorist which left eight people dead and several others injured.

“No truth to reports that India influenced Sri Lankan players not to play in Pakistan. Some decided not to play purely based on 2009 incident. Respecting their decision we picked players who were willing to travel. We have a full strength team and we hope to beat Pakistan in Pakistan,” he tweeted on Tuesday night.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 19:54 IST