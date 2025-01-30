'Ranji kaun dekhta hai? We're here for Virat Kohli': A '30 year' first as Delhi bows to 'King'

Virat Kohli's superstardom is real. It is as organic as it gets. It is so massive that the line between a Ranji Trophy group game and an ICC knockout blurs. Kids bunk schools, people take sick leaves, queue in front of the gates before sunrise, forget the disappointment of not being able to see him bat, and dance to his tunes like obedient members of an orchestra. Virat Kohli on the first day of a Ranji trophy cricket match between Delhi and Railways, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi(PTI)

Delhi doesn't get to see Kohli in whites that often. In his 14-year-old Test career, he has played only four times at the Arun Jaitely Stadium. There are no Tests scheduled at the venue this year. The chances of seeing their 'cheeku' take a 'Kingly walk' in a red-ball game were much like a January morning - foggy, misty and unclear, to say the least.

The BCCI diktat that propelled stars of Indian cricket to make themselves available for domestic matches, therefore, came as a golden opportunity to the Delhites and grabbed them... not with both hands but with their entire body and whatever they could grasp in their reach.

Thousands of ecstatic fans erupted in cheers at the mere mention of Virat Kohli’s name as his presence dominated the Ranji Trophy fixture between Delhi and Railways on Thursday, creating an unparalleled rush for seats in the stands. The overwhelming response led to last-minute arrangements by administrators to accommodate the massive crowd.

The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) had initially anticipated around 10,000 spectators for Kohli’s highly anticipated homecoming, a number already extraordinary for a domestic match. However, the actual turnout far exceeded expectations, as fans began flocking to the stadium well before the 9:30 AM start.

‘Ranji kaun dekhta hai?’

Among them were half a dozen boys from Burari, calling themselves the “Northern Boys,” as reported by The Indian Express. They buying Virat’s jersey outside the stadium. Ganesh, who calls himself the captain of the pack, said, “Ranji kaun dekhta hai (who watches Ranji). We are here for Kohli.”

In the early hours, Kohli’s devoted supporters were seen jostling to gain entry to the stadium, where attendance is free for Ranji Trophy games. To manage the influx, the DDCA first opened the 'Gautam Gambhir Stand,' which has a seating capacity of approximately 6,000. However, given the sheer volume of fans, officials quickly decided to open the 'Bishan Singh Bedi Stand,' which can hold up to 11,000 people, in a bid to accommodate the growing crowd.

"I have never seen something like this in Ranji Trophy. Even in my playing days, there was hardly anyone who made the effort to watch domestic cricket. It is just because of one man," a former India player present at the ground told PTI.

"I have been involved in Delhi cricket for more than 30 years but I have not witnessed such scenes for a Ranji Trophy game. It just shows that Kohli's popularity is unmatched," an overwhelmed DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma told PTI.

With Kohli certain to bat on Day 2, the turnout is expected to be much bigger.