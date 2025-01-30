Fans throng Arun Jaitley Stadium from 5 AM as Virat Kohli-mania hits Delhi; RCB chants outside gates for Ranji clash

A wave of excitement swept through Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday morning as fans began to gather at the venue as early as 5 AM, eager to witness the return of Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli to the Ranji Trophy. Kohli, who had confirmed his availability for Delhi’s final league match against Railways earlier this month, joined the squad on Tuesday, fueling anticipation for his comeback after more than 12 years away from domestic cricket. Fans gathered in huge numbers outside Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of Delhi's match against Railways(PTI/X)

To mark this highly awaited moment, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) made entry to the stadium free for fans, with attendees only needing to present their Aadhar Cards. The buzz was palpable, with the crowd growing steadily as the match approached.

There were chants of ‘RCB, RCB’ reverbarating around the venue, too; Kohli plays for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League.

Watch as fans stood in queue for hours ahead of the match:

Kohli will look to regain his lost touch in red-ball cricket, following a disappointing outing in Tests over the past few months. His decision to return to domestic cricket stems from a glaring slump in his Test form, which has persisted since 2020. In 39 Tests during this period, he has managed 2,028 runs at an average of just 30.72, a stark contrast to his dominant years.

His tally includes only three centuries, with a highest score of 186. Even in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, Kohli’s numbers have remained underwhelming – 751 runs in 14 matches at an average of 32.65, with two centuries and three fifties.

Under the captaincy of Ayush Badoni, Kohli immersed himself in intense two-day training sessions with his Delhi teammates, many of whom grew up idolizing him. The former India captain was in his element, enjoying camaraderie with the squad while diligently working on the nuances of his Test batting.

With head coach Sarandeep Singh closely overseeing, Kohli fine-tuned his footwork against spin, addressed his vulnerability outside off-stump, and expanded his backfoot shot-making—displaying a methodical approach to reigniting his red-ball prowess.