Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Quarter-finals Day 5: Live scores and updates

Day 4 Round up: Reigning champions Vidarbha were in complete control of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Uttarakhand here after taking a huge 274-run first innings lead and then striking big blows later on the day. At stumps, Uttarakhand were struggling for survival at 152 for 5 in their second essay with India pacer Umesh Yadav having grabbed three of those wickets in a fiery exhibition of fast bowling.

