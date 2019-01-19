Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Quarter-finals Day 5: Live scores and updates
Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Catch all the scores of the Ranji Trophy quarter-final matches through our live updates.
Day 4 Round up: Reigning champions Vidarbha were in complete control of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Uttarakhand here after taking a huge 274-run first innings lead and then striking big blows later on the day. At stumps, Uttarakhand were struggling for survival at 152 for 5 in their second essay with India pacer Umesh Yadav having grabbed three of those wickets in a fiery exhibition of fast bowling.
Follow Ranji Trophy quarter-final scores below -
Defending champions Vidarbha have sealed a place in the final four after their comprehensive win over Uttarakhand.
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the Ranji Trophy quarter final matches. Kerala and Karnataka have already sealed their respective spots in the final four as they await their opponents who will be decided today. Vidarbha are expected to qualify as Uttarakhand still trail by 122 runs. While for the fourth quarter-final clash, Saurashtra need 177 to beat UP.