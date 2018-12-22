Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 7 Day 1, live score and updates

The Elite Group teams at the Ranji Trophy will face off in the seventh round of the competition from Saturday. Mumbai are up against Saurashtra at the Wankhede Stadium, while Delhi will take on Madhya Pradesh at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Currently, Saurashtra are leading in Elite Group A and B with 25 points and Rajasthan are leading in Elite Group C. The 41-time champions Mumbai are yet to win a match in this competition.

Catch the live updates from all the matches here -

09:39 hrs IST Vidarbha off to a great start WICKET! Over: 0.6 P K Panchal 0(1) ct A V Wadkar b R N Gurbani, Gujarat 1/1 #VIDvGUJ @paytm #RanjiTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 22, 2018



