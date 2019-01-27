Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Semi-final Day 4, Saurashtra vs Karnataka: Live cricket score and updates

Day 3 Round-up: Sheryas Gopal struck a timely unbeaten half-century on Saturday as Saurashtra and Karnataka were headed for an exciting finish in their Ranji Trophy semifinal clash in Bengaluru. After bundling out Saurashtra for 236 for a slender 39-run lead, Karnataka ended the third day at 237 for eight to extend their overall lead to 276.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 09:28 IST