Ranji Trophy 2018: Baba Aparajith, Kaushik Gandhi help TN post 218 for 7

A fighting knock of 81 not out by Baba Aparajith and a half century by M Kaushik Gandhi helped Tamil Nadu post 218 for 7 on the opening day against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match here Wednesday.

Batting first after winning the toss, the home team got off to a slow start with openers Gandhi and Abhinav Mukund negotiating the Bengal new ball attack cautiously.

However, Mukund fell for 9 to a catch by Kousik Ghosh off Ishan Porel’s bowling. Aparajith, who joined Gandhi added 73 runs as Tamil Nadu looked to consolidate.

Bengal struck two quick blows, dismissing Gandhi (51) and captain B Indrajith (0). Jagadeesan and Aparajith put on a half century partnership to steady Tamil Nadu. Aparajith held firm even as wickets fell around him to see the day through.

The talented young Porel was the best bowler for Bengal with three wickets.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 218 for seven in 90 overs(M Kaushik Gandhi 51 (128b, 6x4s), BAparajith 81 batting (231b, 5x4, 1x6), NJagadeesan 39, IshanPorel three for 29, PradiptaPramanik two for 69,AamirGani two for 66) vsBengal.

Kerala 63 all out in 35 overs (AveshKhan 4 for 8) Vs Madhya Pradesh161 for 2 in 52.6 overs(Rajat Patidar 70 off 141, Naman Ojha 53 off 99).

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 20:00 IST