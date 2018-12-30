Ranji Trophy 2018: Rajasthan bundle out Goa for 244

Rajasthan bowlers led by young leg spinner Rahul Chahar put up a spirited show as they bowled out Goa for 244 on the opening day of their Elite Group C Ranji Trophy game on Sunday.

Chahar (4-86) was the pick of the bowlers and was ably supported by T M Haq (2-39) and Nathu Singh (1-40).

Opting to bat at the Goa Cricket Association Academy, the hosts lost their openers Sagun Kamat (9) and Sumiran Amonkar (6) cheaply.

Then one down Amogh Desai (44) and Amit Verma (32) tried to steady the ship with their 42-run stand.

But as the two were poised for a big score, Verma fell after being caught by Chetan Bist off Nathu Singh.

For Goa, other batsmen including Snehal Kauthankar (48), Suyash Prabhudessai (23), Darshan Misal (29) got starts but they failed to convert them to big scores as Rajasthan struck at regular intervals.

No 10 Amulya Pandrekar remained unbeaten on 36 off 66 balls to ensure that Goa neared the 250-run mark.

At close of play, Rajasthan were 20 for no loss , still adrift by 224 runs, with both their openers Amitkumar Gautam and Chetan Bist unbeaten on identical scores of 9.

Rajasthan will be aiming to take the first innings lead.

Meanwhile at Rohtak, 20 wickets fell on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Group C game between Uttar Pradesh and hosts Haryana.

Haryana, who were invited to bat first were bowled out for 110 with left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar returning with career best figures of 7-33.

Uttar Pradesh managed to take a slender first innings lead after being shot out for 133.

At Guwahati, Jammu and Kashmir were able to take a slender first innings lead against hosts Assam.

It was a day when as many as 20 wickets fell.

While Assam were bowled out for 128, Jammu and Kashmir ended their first essay at 144.

At Jamshedpur, hosts Jharkhand managed to restrict Tripura to 247 for 8at close of play.

And at Palam in New Delhi, Services took the honours on day one after bundling out Odisha for 177.

Brief Scores: At Porvorim: Goa 244 all out (Snehal Kauthankar 48, Amogh Desai 44, Rahul Chahar 4-86, T M Haq 2-39) versus Rajasthan 20 for no loss.

Rajasthan trail by 224 runs.

At Rohtak: Haryana 110 all out (Himanshu Rana 50, S M Pahal 19 not out, Saurabh Kumar 7-33) and 10 for no loss versus Uttar Pradesh 133 all out (Rinku Singh 43, Umang Sharma 17, Priyam Garg 17, A K Chahal 5-16, H V Patel 3-32).

Haryana trail by 13 runs.

At New Delhi (Palam) Odisha 177 all out (Abhishek Raut 56, Biplab Samantaray 41, A A Bamal 4-61) versus Services 2 for no loss.

Services trail by 175 runs.

At Jamshedpur: Tripura 247 for 8 (U U Bose 44, Rajib Saha 43 not out, Rahul Shukla 3-38, Anukul Roy 2-36) versus Jharkhand.

At Guwahati: Assam 128 all out (Mrinmoy Dutta 35 not out, Mukthair Hussain 24, Umar Nazir 3-31) and 6 for no loss versus Jammu and Kashmir 144 all out (Qamran Iqbal 64, Irfan Pathan 35, Mukthair Hussain 5-39, Arup Das 3-52).

Assam trail by 10 runs.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 20:19 IST