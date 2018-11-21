Ranji Trophy 2018: Tamil Nadu reach 122 for 3 after restricting Andhra to 216

Tamil Nadu made 122 for 3 in 50 overs at stumps on the second day after bowling out Andhra for 216 in the first innings of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘B’ match in Ongole on Wednesday.

Only 140 runs were scored from around 60 overs of play possible before bad light ended proceedings on the day.

Resuming at 198 for 8, Andhra’s innings ended for the addition of 18 runs. Girinath Reddy, overnight 69, scored 86.

Medium-pacer M Mohammed (4/70) and left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (3/29) were the main wicket-takers.

Sai Kishore and T Natarajan (3/36) wrapped up the host innings by removing B Ayyappa and Imandi Karthik Raman, both failing to open their account.

Tamil Nadu was provided a solid start by the experienced Abhinav Mukund and M Kaushik Gandhi as the duo added 70 runs for the first wicket.

Mukund, who scored a ton in the previous match against Hyderabad, stroked some fluent boundaries, before being the first man to go, leg-before to Ayyappa for 31.

Kaushik Gandhi (38, 7X4) went 10 runs later, edging Girinath Reddy to ‘keeper Siva Charan Singh.

Skipper Baba Indrajith fell for a 28-ball 7, giving Siva Charan Singh his second catch off Karthik Raman’s bowling.

Baba Aparajith (27 batting, 80 balls, 4X4) and N Jagadeesan (8 batting) ensured that the visiting team didn’t suffer any further losses before bad light brought an early halt to the day’s proceedings.

Brief scores: Andhra 216 all out in 89.5 overs (Girinath Reddy 86 not out, Jyothisaikrishna 58, M Mohammed 4 for 70, T Natarajan 3 for 36, Sai Kishore 3 for 29) vs Tamil Nadu 122 for 3 in 50 overs (M Kaushik Gandhi 38).

At Indore: Punjab 293 all out in 84.4 overs (Jiwanjot Singh 124, Gurkeerat Mann 66, Kuldeep Sen 5 for 62, Avesh Khan 4 for 77) vs Madhya Pradesh 186 for 2 in 76 overs (Rajat Patidar 63 batting, Naman Ojha 46 batting).

At Hyderabad: Hyderabad 460 all out in 170.3 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 120, T Ravi Teja 115 not out, Himalay Agarwal 66, C V Milind 58, Gourav Kumar 3 for 50) vs Delhi 21 for no loss in 7 overs. PTI SS BN BN BN

