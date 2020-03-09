Ranji Trophy Final LIVE: Bengal take on Saurashtra, aim to break 30-year-old jinx

cricket

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 08:53 IST

Ranji final live updates: “A win in the Ranji final can take players to the next level—the tag of being Ranji champions. We already have bowlers who should be in national contention,” says Bengal batsman Manoj Tiwary ahead of his 100th Ranji match. Having faced defeats in the final twice, 2005-06 against Uttar Pradesh and 2006-07 against Mumbai, the 34-year-old is keen to make amends. “Against UP, we lost a very close match. In Mumbai, we were so close and had got them under some pressure. I played a loose shot and got out to Rohit Sharma at point. In this match, there will be value on my wicket. I will try and get a big innings.”

There is tremendous anticipation and there are marquee players who will need to step up and get the job done for their respective sides. This is India’s premier domestic tournament and this when, characters will be tested.

Bengal vs Saurashtra, LIVE updates:

8:48 hrs - This one is the big one: Saurashtra take on Bengal in the final of Ranji Trophy and there is immense anticipation on both the sides.