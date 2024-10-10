Ranji Trophy: Chance for India hopeful’s to stake their claim

Lucknow: The new Ranji Trophy season starting Friday throws ample opportunity for a few domestic performers to graduate to the Team India for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia next month. Abhimanyu Easwaran will hope for a good start to the Ranji season to be in consideration for the Australia tour later this year. (HT PHOTO)

If Bengal’s Abhimanyu Easwaran targets the tournament as a chance to impress Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee by extending his good run with willow to travel with Team India as a back-up opener to Australia, pacers Mukesh Kumar and Yash Dayal too aim for a place in the team for the marquee series.

So, the Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal tie in Elite C group of first of its two legs of Ranji Trophy here at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is all set for a thrilling battle as all aspirants will try their best to knock the Team India’s door.

Whereas Abhimanyu Easwaran is in a three-way race for the back-up opener’s slot for the tour of Australia with two other potential openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and B Sai Sudarshan, at least one pacer, Mukesh Kumar or Yash Dayal, holds a chance to make the cut for tour to Down Under even if Mohammed Shami is fit to bowl alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj and Akash Deep on the pitches in Australia.

Among the batters, Easwaran has pulled ahead with three centuries in his last four innings, including his 191 in the Irani Cup and back-to-back centuries in the Duleep Trophy. After the match against former champions Uttar Pradesh here, Easwaran will have one more chance to impress selectors by performing well in his 100th first-class game, at home, against Bihar in the second round before catching the flight for the five-Test series in Australia.

“In fact, selection isn’t in my hands, but I know how to make runs. I am focused on my game plans, and I haven’t set any agenda for myself, but I wish to score runs so that my team could continue winning in the Ranji Trophy too,” Easwaran had said at the Irani Cup match here last week.

“I would like to let my willow do the talking in all the matches as winning is most important for the side. I enjoy my cricket and always try to keep on improving my skills, get fitter, work on my game and don’t bother much about selection in the Team India as this isn’t in my control,” he said, adding, “Playing for the Team India is everybody’s dream, and I am doing my job honestly towards achieving that goal,” said Easwaran.

For the match against Uttar Pradesh, Akash Deep is likely to be a non-starter for Bengal as the pacer is currently in the NCA and expected to join the Team India for the three-match Test series on home turf, starting October 16.

It gives an opportunity to Mukesh to stake his claim. Akash Deep recently featured for India in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, making a name for himself with some stunning performances in both Chennai and Kanpur.

Mukesh Kumar has been busy wreaking havoc on batters in the domestic circuit. From Duleep Trophy to the Irani Cup, Mukesh sizzled with the ball. His five-wicket haul while bowling a containing line on a placid Ekana surface for the first three days in Irani Cup- came on the back of a 15-wicket tally in the Duleep Trophy.

“Selection and all will keep happening. If I have done well and am deserving, I will be considered for Team India. There will be many more opportunities to perform in other matches as well,” Mukesh said after Irani Cup match.

Before being drafted into the Team India in the two-Test home series against Bangladesh last month, left-arm pacer Dayal impressed with his four wickets in Duleep Trophy and took two wickets for the Rest of India against Mumbai in the Irani Cup. Fifteen wickets in the cash-rich Indian Premier League 2024 have also put him in the race.

While Anustup Majumdar-led Bengal has been boosted with the return of veteran Wriddhiman Saha, who made his Bengal debut in 2007, joined Tripura as a mentor and player following his dispute with the Cricket Association of Bengal officials in 2022, young batter-keeper Aryan Juyal will lead Uttar Pradesh in absence of regular stars like Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rinku Singh.

Whereas Kuldeep and Rinku are busy with Team India duty, Bhuvneshwar has reportedly opted to play only the white ball matches this season. “We are a balanced side with a mix of youth and experienced and I would like to start the season with a win,” Aryan said on the eve of the match on Thursday.