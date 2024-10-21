New Delhi, Opener Sanat Sangwan hit a patient 83 as Delhi managed to deny Tamil Nadu an outright win and earn a point from their Ranji Trophy Group D match here on Monday. Ranji Trophy: Delhi deny TN outright win in Group D

Resuming their first innings at 264 for 8, Delhi lost their remaining two wickets for the addition of just two runs with centurion Yash Dhull remaining stranded at the other end.

Following on, Delhi lost Dhull early but Sangwan produced a gritty performance with the bat, scoring his runs off 231 balls with the help of 12 boundaries.

He received good support from skipper Himmat Singh and Jonty Sidhu before Delhi survived some anxious moments to finish the final day at 193 for 8 in 83 overs.

India International Washington Sundar , Sonu Yadav and Ajith Ram were the wicket-takers for Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu got three points from the match.

In Guwahati, Chandigarh defeated Assam by nine wickets to register full points from the match.

Resuming at overnight 144 for 7, Assam's second innings folded for 185, setting a 78-run target for Chandigarh, which the visitors overhauled in 17.2 overs. Manan Vohra remaining unbeaten on 51 off 50 balls.

Another Group D match between Jharkhand and Railways in Ahmedabad ended in a draw.

But Jharkhand secured three points from the tie by virtue of first innings lead after bowling out Railways for 414 in reply to their 417.

In Rajkot, the match between Chhatisgarh and Saurashtra ended in a draw but the visitors grabbed three points.

Replying to Chhatisgarh's 578 for 7 declared, India discard Cheteshwar Pujara made 234 off 383 balls while Arpit Vasavada and Sheldon Jackson struck a half-century each as Saurashtra scored 478 for 8 on the final day.

Resuming on overnight 75, Pujara decorated his knock with 25 boundaries and one six.

Shashank Singh picked up three wickets for Chhatisgarh.

Brief Scores:

In New Delhi: Tamil Nadu 674/6d vs Delhi 266 & 193/8 in 83 overs , Match Drawn, Points: Tamil Nadu 3, Delhi 1.

In Guwahati: Assam 266 & 185 lost to Chandigarh 374 & 83/1 by 9 wickets, Points: Chandigarh 5, Assam 0).

In Rajkot: Chhatisgarh 578/7d vs Saurashtra 478/8 in 137.3 overs , Match Drawn, Points: Chattisgarh 3, Saurashtra 1.

In Ahmedabad: Jharkhand 417 & 38/2 in 19 overs vs Railways 414 , Match Drawn, Points: Jharkhand 3, Railways 1).

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.