Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Vidarbha vs Kerala Day 5: Karun Nair finally departs after scoring 135, lead exceeds 300

Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Vidarbha vs Kerala Day 5: Karun Nair lost his wicket early on day 5 after scoring an incredible 135 for Vidarbha, becoming one of the few batters to score tonnes for two different teams in Ranji Trophy finals, and doing so almost a decade apart from each other. Nonetheless, Vidarbha extended their lead past 300, and Kerala simply won't have enough time to try and produce a favourable result....Read More

It's the final day of the Ranji Trophy season, as the final between Kerala and Vidarbha winds down to a close in Nagpur with the hosts well in front and holding all the cards. Vidarbha seem set to go on and lift their third Ranji Trophy title, in only a span of seven years, having established a narrow first innings lead before Karun Nair and Danish Malewar helped them heap on the runs in the third innings to more or less put the result beyond doubt.

Kerala have shown plenty of fight throughout their campaign, but just seemed to run out of answers as Karun — maybe the most in-form man in Indian cricket at the moment — seemed to score at ease despite coming in at 7/2, notching up another century in this domestic cycle after his formidable Vijay Hazare performance. Danish Malewar, who scored a fine century of his own in the first innings, provided able support, and Kerala simply don't look like they have enough in the tank to try and force a win in a must-win situation.

This match has seen the competitive element of the game all take place on the first four days, so this final day will likely meander to a slow close as a draw becomes more and more inevitable. Vidarbha, who won an incredible 6 games in the groups and have looked by far the best Ranji team all season, are good value for their almost inevitable victory. It would require a real miracle — and Kerala have already had plenty — for this match to swing the other way.