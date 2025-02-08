Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ranji Trophy: Gujarat bowl out Saurashtra for 216, take control on Day 1

PTI |
Feb 08, 2025 06:52 PM IST

Ranji Trophy: Gujarat bowl out Saurashtra for 216, take control on Day 1

Rajkot, Skipper Chintan Gaja bowled a probing line to grab four wickets as Gujarat restricted Saurashtra to a lowly 216 to gain upper-hand on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy quarter-final, here Saturday.

Ranji Trophy: Gujarat bowl out Saurashtra for 216, take control on Day 1
Ranji Trophy: Gujarat bowl out Saurashtra for 216, take control on Day 1

At stumps, Gujarat were 21 for no loss with both openers veteran Priyank Panchal and young turk Arya Desai safely negotiating the five over towards the fag end of the day. Gaja, who bowls at a friendly pace between 118 to 122 kmph, consistently pitched it up to claim 4 for 48 in 21 overs as all Saurashtra batters, save opener Chirag Jani , struggled against the visiting team, whose decision to bowl first was vindicated.

Cheteshwar Pujara hit a few crispy and a couple of streaky boundaries during a 50-run stand with Jani but had to head back to pavilion while trying to over-attack.

It was left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai , who induced the out of favour Test stalwart to come down the track with a flighted delivery. Pujara wanted to play his customary whip through the mid-wicket but closed the bat face to present a simple leading edge catch to short cover which was gleefully accepted. While Jani, who hit 11 fours and a six off Desai, looked comfortable but once he was dismissed by Gaja with a delivery that rose a tad extra from good length in the post-lunch session, things fell apart for Saurashtra. Arpit Vasavada did try his bit to fight it out but lost out on partners at the other end. The second session belonged to left-arm seamer Jaymeet Patel, who complemented his skipper well by quickly removing Prerak Mankad and Samar Gajjar with bounce and movement to completely dismantle Saurashtra. The session between lunch to tea saw Saurashtra scoring only 36 runs and losing four wickets in the process from which they could never recover. Gaja picked up a couple in the final session as the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy champions Gujarat now look to bat the home team out of the contest. Brief Scores:

Saurashtra 1st Innings: 216 in 72.1 overs .

Gujarat 1st Innings: 21/0 in 5 overs .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025 and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025 and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On