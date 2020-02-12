e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Ranji Trophy: Half-centuries from Pundir, Khajuria lift J&K to 340 against Haryana

Ranji Trophy: Half-centuries from Pundir, Khajuria lift J&K to 340 against Haryana

Electing to bat, J&K rode on half-centuries from Shubham Singh Pundir (84) and Shubham Khajuria (62) besides useful contributions from captain Parvez Rasool (49) and Ram Dayal (43) to post a good total.

cricket Updated: Feb 12, 2020 18:21 IST
PTI
PTI
Jammu
Representative image.
Representative image.(Getty Images)
         

A late strike by Abid Mushtaq helped Jammu & Kashmir reduce Haryana to 2 for 1 after the home team was 340 all out on the first day of the Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Wednesday. Electing to bat, J&K rode on half-centuries from Shubham Singh Pundir (84) and Shubham Khajuria (62) besides useful contributions from captain Parvez Rasool (49) and Ram Dayal (43) to post a good total. For the visiting team, leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia did a good job, picking up seven wickets.

Also Read: ‘Still get goosebumps’: Sachin Tendulkar recalls 2011 World Cup victory

Medium-pacer Ajit Chahal struck an early blow for Haryana, dismissing opener Suryansh Raina (14) before some substantial partnerships helped J&K’s cause.

After the second wicket fell at 64 when Jiyaad Magrey got out for 18, Khajuria and Pundir were involved in a 66-run stand for the third wicket. The left-handed Pundir then added 80 runs with the skipper Rasool (49).

However, Haryana hit back strongly to reduce the home side to 249 for 7 before Pundir and the lower-order including Ram Dayal (43) and Abid Mushtaq (29 not out) ensured that the total went past 350-mark.

Pundir hit 10 fours in his 183-ball knock and looked set to get a ton before Haryana captain Harshal Patel bowled him.

Also Read: KL Rahul can score a ton even as 12th man: Shikhar Dhawan

When Haryana batted, Abid Mushtaq struck with his fourth ball, having Himanshu Rana got by Suryansh Raina for a duck.

Brief scores (at end of day 1):

Jammu & Kashmir 340 all out in 87 overs (Shubham Singh Pundir 84, Shubham Kajuria 62, Parvez Rasool 49, Ram Dayal 43; Rahul Tewatia 7/98) vs Haryana 2 for 1 in 1.4 overs.

At Guwahati: Tripura 387 for 7 in 89 overs (AA Sinha 90, M B Mura Singh 82 batting, Pratyush Singh 63, Milind 53; Ranjeet Mali 4/91) vs Assam.

At Baramati: Maharashtra 207 all out in 49.4 overs (A Palkar 60, V V More 59, N S Shaikh 47; Agrim Tiwari 3/49, Pradeep Chamoli 3/52) vs Uttarakhand 112 for 3 in 38 overs (Kamal 51 batting, Vaibhav Bhatt 33; SS Bachhav 2/26).

At Cuttack: Odisha 205 for 4 in 89 overs (Debasish Samantray 67 batting, Anurag Sarangi 65; Ashish Kumar 3/41) vs Jharkhand.

At Raipur: Chhattisgarh 179 all out in 52.1 overs (Amandeep Khare 97; Raushan Raj 4/53) vs Services 81 for 3 in 25.3 overs (Mumtaz Qadir 31; Puneet Datey 2/31).

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
LeT founder Hafiz Saeed jailed for 5 years for terror financing, will challenge verdict
LeT founder Hafiz Saeed jailed for 5 years for terror financing, will challenge verdict
Retail inflation rises to 7.59% in January on costlier food items: Govt data
Retail inflation rises to 7.59% in January on costlier food items: Govt data
‘Last hope’: Delhi gangrape victim’s mother urges SC to issue death warrant
‘Last hope’: Delhi gangrape victim’s mother urges SC to issue death warrant
NIA files supplementary chargesheet, names Pulwama attack mastermind’s aides
NIA files supplementary chargesheet, names Pulwama attack mastermind’s aides
IPL 2020: Royal Challenger Bangalore to change name ahead of next season?
IPL 2020: Royal Challenger Bangalore to change name ahead of next season?
Google Earth View has 1,000 new wallpapers that you can download for free
Google Earth View has 1,000 new wallpapers that you can download for free
Ferrari shows off new SF1000 car with a touch of theatre
Ferrari shows off new SF1000 car with a touch of theatre
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news