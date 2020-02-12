e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / KL Rahul can score a ton even as 12th man: Shikhar Dhawan

KL Rahul can score a ton even as 12th man: Shikhar Dhawan

KL Rahul scored a magnificent 112 in the third and final ODI in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday and Dhawan was quick to congratulate the 27-year-old who finished the ODIs with 204 runs in three innings.

cricket Updated: Feb 12, 2020 16:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
India's KL Rahul in action.
India's KL Rahul in action. (Action Images via Reuters)
         

Regular India opener Shikhar Dhawan feels that K.L. Rahul can score a hundred even as the 12th man, such has been his form.

Rahul scored a magnificent 112 in the third and final ODI in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday and Dhawan was quick to congratulate the 27-year-old who finished the ODIs with 204 runs in three innings.

READ: ODI Rankings - Bumrah loses top spot after poor show in New Zealand

“Well played and wonderful century bro keep going strong. The way you are batting, even if you go as 12th man you will score a ton,” Dhawan said in an Instagram post.

Not too long ago, there was talk about Dhawan and Rahul fighting for a place in the opening slot alongwith Rohit Sharma. Since then, such has been the turn of events that Rahul has been tasked to keep wickets and bat in the middle order as Dhawan injured himself once again during the ODI series against Australia and was ruled out of the New Zealand tour.

Hindustantimes

Rahul displayed good form initially as an opener with his performances putting Dhawan under pressure as he was out injured.

But the Karnataka right-hander continued his purple patch in the middle order as well and that was on show in both the T20Is and ODIs in New Zealand. While Rahul helped India whitewash the Kiwis 5-0 in the T20Is, his efforts with the bat went in vain as India were drubbed 0-3 in the 50-over format.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
LeT founder Hafiz Saeed convicted by Pak court in 2 terror-financing cases: Report
LeT founder Hafiz Saeed convicted by Pak court in 2 terror-financing cases: Report
In tears again, victim’s mother pleads for death warrant for 4 convicts
In tears again, victim’s mother pleads for death warrant for 4 convicts
NIA files supplementary chargesheet, names Pulwama attack mastermind’s aides
NIA files supplementary chargesheet, names Pulwama attack mastermind’s aides
Government not taking coronavirus threat seriously, says Rahul Gandhi
Government not taking coronavirus threat seriously, says Rahul Gandhi
IPL 2020: Royal Challenger Bangalore to change name ahead of next season?
IPL 2020: Royal Challenger Bangalore to change name ahead of next season?
The new Samsung devices look good, how much is it going to cost us?
The new Samsung devices look good, how much is it going to cost us?
Watch: Owner converts Tesla Model 3 sedan into snow-conquering tank
Watch: Owner converts Tesla Model 3 sedan into snow-conquering tank
ODI Rankings: Bumrah loses top spot after poor show in New Zealand
ODI Rankings: Bumrah loses top spot after poor show in New Zealand
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news