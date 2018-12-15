Ranji Trophy: Hardik, Solanki shine against Mumbai

Riding on one-down batsman Vishnu Solanki’s unbeaten century and opener Aditya Waghmodes patient, unconquered half ton, Baroda made a strong reply to Mumbai’s tall first innings total in their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy game in Mumbai on Saturday.

Answering to the home team’s tally of 465, Baroda had advanced to 244 for the loss of opener and captain Kedar Devdhar’s wicket, 221 runs behind the Mumbai total at stumps on day two of the four-day clash at the Wankhede Stadium.

Waghmode and Solanki were not out on 87 and 128 respectively after the early fall of Devdhar to Shivam Dube for 11 against the listless Mumbai attack.

While Waghmode was circumspect for the large part and struck 9 fours and 2 sixes in his 237-ball innings, his second wicket partner Solanki was a little bit more aggressive in his 231-ball innings, sprinkled with 17 fours.

The duo, who got together when Devdhar was trapped leg before in the second over with 12 on board, have added 232 runs so far.

The Mumbai bowlers, eight of whom were used by captain Siddhesh Lad, toiled hard to separate the duo, without success.

Earlier, the 41-time champions - overnight 439 for 8 - were dismissed in seven overs this morning.

Hardik Pandya, back in action after a near-three month-long injury lay-off, must have pleased the Indian selectors as he packed off overnight batsman Akash Parkar and Royston Dias to finish with an impressive five-wicket haul for 81 runs, by adding to the three scalps he secured on Friday.

Karsh Kothari, the other overnight unbeaten batsman, was dismissed by Bhatt who finished with four wickets to his credit.

Meanwhile at Surat, Karnataka have managed to take the crucial first innings lead against hosts Gujarat.

At Nashik, Maharashtra have a mountain to climb against Saurashtra who posted 398 in their first essay.

Maharashtra ended day 2 at 86/3 with Kedar Jadhav unbeaten on 38 as they still trail by 312 runs.

And Railways were 170/2 at New Delhi in their first essay after Vidarbha posted 331 in their first Innings.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 465 (Siddhesh Lad 130, Shreyas Iyer 178, Shubham Ranjane 42, Shivam Dube 37; Hardik Pandya 5-81, Bhargav Bhatt 4-76)v Baroda 244 for 1 (A Waghmode not out 87, V Solanki not out 128).

At Nashik: Saurashtra- 398 all out (V Jadeja 97, Snell Patel 84; Anupam Sanklecha 103, Samad Fallah 3-69) versus Maharashtra 85-3 (Kedar Jadhav 38 not out, Chirag Khurana 30; Jaydev Unadkat 1-13).

At Surat: Gujarat 216 all out versus Karnataka 348/7 (Shreyas Gopal 93, Devdutt Paddikal 74, A Nagwaswalla 3-48).

At New Delhi: Vidarbha 331 all out (A K Karnewar 94, Faiz Fazal 53, Avinash Yadav 5-78) versus Railways 170/2 (P S Singh 84 not out, Nitin Bhille 37, A A Wakhare 1-31).

