Ranji Trophy Live Score: Rohit Sharma makes long-awaited return, Rishabh Pant vs Ravindra Jadeja in Rajkot

Ranji Trophy Live Score: After a few months on the back-burner as the Indian domestic cricket circuit went through with its white-ball tournaments, the premier first class competition is returning with the Ranji Trophy’s final two rounds beginning this week. With plenty on the line, it is also a week that is likely to garner the most attention for a Ranji Trophy group stage round in many a year, with the BCCI’s new mandates meaning several of India’s big-name stars will be amongst the action representing their state teams in a crucial set of fixtures....Read More
The names will be led by Indian Test captain Rohit Sharma, who is set to represent Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy for the first time since 2015. Although he came out in defence of himself and his international teammates in saying India’s all-format regulars haven’t had the time to play first class games in the last decade-plus, Rohit’s retirement from T20I cricket combined with a torrid spell in the Test team has forced his hand into trying to regain his form via the domestic route.
Other big names who are expected to feature are Shubman Gill, who will play for Punjab against Karnataka, but the concern for India’s new ODI vice-captain will be about translating his incredible ability on domestic tracks to consistent performances overseas. Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to feature alongside Rohit at the top of Mumbai’s order as a star-studded team takes on Jammu and Kashmir in a bid to qualify for the quarterfinals.
The match of the round could well be Delhi vs Saurashtra, as Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja make their respective returns in Rajkot for the teams sitting fourth and fifth in a tight group D. Delhi will be without Virat Kohli for this round, but could set up a thrilling match upon his return should they produce a positive result against Saurashtra this week.
Some key names who will miss out are Mohammed Siraj, whose workload has led to him asking Hyderabad for some time off, as well as Sarfaraz Khan, who is dealing with a minor injury of his own. For Bengal, there will be some key players missing as Akash Deep and Abhimanyu Easwaran are both sidelined due to injury as well.
Key games in this round of fixtures will include Bengal taking on Haryana, who sit on top of the table for group C. Bengal could fight their way into contention even without their big names, with Mohammed Shami on international duty, but Haryana could seal their spot in the knockouts as well.
Eyes will also be on Delhi vs Saurashtra for the consequences of that game, but the main focus of this week and round of matches will be J&K travelling to Mumbai. J&K currently sit in second place in the table for Elite Group A, one point ahead of defending champions Mumbai, with Baroda ahead of them having gotten off to a hot start. If J&K produce their best cricket against Mumbai’s star names, they could spark a historic upset and all but send the trophy-holders packing.
Ranji Trophy Live Score: The heroes of India's famous 2021 Border-Gavaskar Trophy success will be facing off as Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant find themselves on opposite sides of Saurashtra vs Delhi. With Ravindra Jadeja also in the mix, there will be plenty of star power on show in Rajkot.
Ranji Trophy Live Score: Rohit will also receive ample support in his team: he will be joined by Yashasvi Jaiswal, India's best batter over the last 18 months, as well as names such as Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer, with classy young talent such as Ayush Mhatre and Angkrish Raghuvanshi in their wings.
Ranji Trophy Live Score: Although he remains a beast in the white ball game, Rohit Sharma's form against the red ball was placed under the harsh spotlight in the second half of 2024, ending with him sitting out of the decisive SCG Test vs Australia.
Rohit still wants to play at the highest level, but will need to prove to doubters and himself that he can score runs against the red ball, starting with this round of Ranji matches.
Ranji Trophy Live Score: Even beyond the scope of international players returning, the Ranjio Trophy groups are beginning to take shape, leaving some crucial encounters beginning today. These are headlined by second vs third in Group A, with J&K against Mumbai, while Delhi vs Saurashtra also has plenty hanging on it. Bengal vs Haryana is a must-watch in this round of fixtures as well.
Ranji Trophy Live Score: Kohli won’t feature in the upcoming fixture due to neck spasms. According to reports, he is expected to be in action for the final round of matches starting from January 30. Even if Kohli doesn’t make it on January 30, Delhi still have Pant to rely on!
Ranji Trophy Live Score: Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of today's Ranji Trophy matches as the second-leg of the premier Indian domestic tournament begins today. Due to BCCI's new rule, we will get to see many senior Indian stars in action! Rohit will return to action for Mumbai after 10 years, and will play under the captaincy of Rahane. He is expected to open with Jaiswal. Meanwhile, we will also see the likes of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja in action.