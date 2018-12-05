Ranji Trophy Live Streaming, Round 5: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

The Round 5 of Ranji Trophy is set to begin from Thursday. There will be 17 matches played from December 6 to December 9. Mumbai, who are yet to register a win in this season, will take on Maharashtra in Pune.

India’s veteran opener Gautam Gambhir will bid goodbye to the game after his last match against Andhra at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the Round 5 of Ranji Trophy tournament.

When do the Ranji Trophy Round 5 matches begin?

The Ranji Trophy Round 5 matches will be played from December 6 2018 to December 9 2018.

Where will the Ranji Trophy Round 5 matches be played?

The Ranji Trophy Round 5 matches will be played at multiple venues throughout India.

What time do the Ranji Trophy Round 5 matches begin?

The Ranji Trophy Round 5 matches will begin at 09:30 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy Round 5 matches?

The Ranji Trophy Round 5 matches will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Ranji Trophy Round 5 matches?

The Ranji Trophy Round 5 matches will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 17:20 IST