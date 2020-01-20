e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Cricket / Ranji Trophy: Manoj Tiwary hits 303*, second Bengal batsman to score a triple ton in first-class cricket

Ranji Trophy: Manoj Tiwary hits 303*, second Bengal batsman to score a triple ton in first-class cricket

Manoj Tiwary became only the second batsman from Bengal to score a triple century in Ranji Trophy after former India batsman Devang Gandhi’s 323-run effort against Assam way back in 1998.

cricket Updated: Jan 20, 2020 16:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Manoj Tiwary
Manoj Tiwary(Facebook)
         

Manoj Tiwary became the first batsman from Bengal to hit a triple hundred in Ranji Trophy in 21 years on Monday. Manoj smashed an unbeaten 303 against Hyderabad in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match at Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata. Bengal declared their innings on 635 for 7.

Manoj hit 30 fours and five sixes in his 412-ball stay in the middle. Manoj became only the second batsman from Bengal to score a triple century in Ranji Trophy after former India batsman Devang Gandhi’s 323-run effort against Assam way back in 1998.

Manoj’s innings was also the first triple hundred of 2019-20 Ranji Trophy.

Bengal were 60 for 3 at one stage but Manoj played a brilliant innings to not only rescue the Abhimanyu Easwaran-led side which is desperate for a win to have a better chance of qualifying for the knockouts but also took them in a commanding position.

Manoj did get a reprieve when Ravi Kiran in the 105th over of the Bengal innings but the former Bengal captain did a commendable job to not lose his focus.

“I will rate as one of my favorite innings, maybe in top-seven as I have five times double hundred before this. This knock was however very special. It came in a crucial stage,” Manoj had told PTI after Sunday.

“I was playing well, but a big knock was due. I had a back spasm against Kerala. I knew I was doing well in batting and this was due. Given the situation, this is one of my best innings,” he further added.

No other batsmen apart from Tiwary got a hundred for Bengal. Wicket-keeper batsman Shreevats Goswami was the next highest run-getter with 95 while Arnab Nandi and Anushtup Majumdar scored fifties.

Get Latest Cricket Updates , Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.
tags
top news
‘Not again’: Supreme Court rejects gang-rape convict’s juvenile plea
‘Not again’: Supreme Court rejects gang-rape convict’s juvenile plea
BJP won’t have alliance with Akali Dal, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP in Delhi
BJP won’t have alliance with Akali Dal, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP in Delhi
Silent strategist Nadda rises to the helm in BJP
Silent strategist Nadda rises to the helm in BJP
Pant’s position in doubt? Kohli confirms Rahul as keeper for NZ tour
Pant’s position in doubt? Kohli confirms Rahul as keeper for NZ tour
Not a single paisa paid, says Justice Nariman before recusing from Vijay Mallya’s case
Not a single paisa paid, says Justice Nariman before recusing from Vijay Mallya’s case
Royal Enfield launches BS 6 version of Himalayan, starting price is ₹1.87 lakh
Royal Enfield launches BS 6 version of Himalayan, starting price is ₹1.87 lakh
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Delhi Elections 2020 l Bijli-paani-school or CAA, Modi: What’ll Delhi vote on?
Delhi Elections 2020 l Bijli-paani-school or CAA, Modi: What’ll Delhi vote on?
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news