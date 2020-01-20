Ranji Trophy: Manoj Tiwary hits 303*, second Bengal batsman to score a triple ton in first-class cricket

cricket

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 16:29 IST

Manoj Tiwary became the first batsman from Bengal to hit a triple hundred in Ranji Trophy in 21 years on Monday. Manoj smashed an unbeaten 303 against Hyderabad in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match at Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata. Bengal declared their innings on 635 for 7.

Manoj hit 30 fours and five sixes in his 412-ball stay in the middle. Manoj became only the second batsman from Bengal to score a triple century in Ranji Trophy after former India batsman Devang Gandhi’s 323-run effort against Assam way back in 1998.

Manoj’s innings was also the first triple hundred of 2019-20 Ranji Trophy.

Bengal were 60 for 3 at one stage but Manoj played a brilliant innings to not only rescue the Abhimanyu Easwaran-led side which is desperate for a win to have a better chance of qualifying for the knockouts but also took them in a commanding position.

Manoj did get a reprieve when Ravi Kiran in the 105th over of the Bengal innings but the former Bengal captain did a commendable job to not lose his focus.

“I will rate as one of my favorite innings, maybe in top-seven as I have five times double hundred before this. This knock was however very special. It came in a crucial stage,” Manoj had told PTI after Sunday.

“I was playing well, but a big knock was due. I had a back spasm against Kerala. I knew I was doing well in batting and this was due. Given the situation, this is one of my best innings,” he further added.

No other batsmen apart from Tiwary got a hundred for Bengal. Wicket-keeper batsman Shreevats Goswami was the next highest run-getter with 95 while Arnab Nandi and Anushtup Majumdar scored fifties.