Ranji Trophy: Mumbai bundle Chhattisgarh out for a low score

Former champions Mumbai, out of running for a place in the knock out rounds, finally found some form when they shot out minnows Chhattisgarh for a measly first innings score in their last Group A game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Pace bowlers Shardul Thakur (4 for 32) and Tushar Deshpande (5 for 46) got on top of the rival batsmen soon after Mumbai inserted Chhattisgarh in and terminated the visitors’ first innings at 129 in just 42.1 overs on day one of the four-day match.

In reply, Mumbai made 118 for three with recalled former captain Suryakumar Yadav unbeaten on 31. New opener Vikrant Auti made 43.

In another Group A game at the Moti Baug ground in Vadodara, hosts Baroda skittled out Karnataka for a cheap total of 112, made 223 to take a handy first innings lead of 111 and then had the visitors again in a spot of bother at 13 for 2.

Opting to bat first, Karnataka were in deep trouble at 31 for 5 before the innings was revived by a stand of 54 between captain Manish Pandey (43) and B R Sharath (30).

But once the sixth wicket stand was broken, Karnataka lost their way once again and lasted for less than 32 overs.

Wickets were shared by Rishi Arothe (2), Lukman Meriwala (3), Bhargav Bhatt (3) and Soaeb Tai (2).

Baroda were also in a bit of trouble in reply at 20 for 2 before Vishnu Solanki (69) and Deepak Hooda (51) revived the innings with a stand of 119.

Veteran Yusuf Pathan made an unbeaten 36 and also added 36 vital runs with Tai (23).

Trailing in the first innings, Karnataka lost two wickets in four overs in the second with Baroda left arm spinner Bhatt grabbing both.

In another important match in the same group at Rajkot, hosts Saurashtra ended the opening day at 218 for five against reigning champions Vidarbha.

Winning the toss, Saurashtra rode on half centuries from opener Harvik Desai (74) and seasoned batsman Sheldon Jackson (65) to start well.

At stumps, Arpit Vasavada (36) and Prerak Mankad (27) were at the crease.

In an inconsequential Group A match in Delhi’s Karnail Singh stadium, Maharashtra were dismissed for a paltry 70 by hosts Railways who took the first innings lead by making 180 for 8.

For Maharashtra, Satyajeet Bacchav made the top score of 15 and also grabbed 7 wickets. Mahesh Rawat was Railways’ top scorer (46).

Brief scores:

At Mumbai: Chhattisgarh 129 (Ashutosh Singh 30, Amandeep Khare 48; Shardul Thakur 4 for 32, Tushar Deshpande 5 for 46) versus Mumbai 118 for 3 (Vikrant Auti 43, Suryakumar Yadav 31).

At Baroda: Karnataka 112 (Manish Pandey 43, B K Sharath 30; L Meriwala 3 for 22, B Bhatt 3 for 27) and 13 for 2 (B Bhatt 2 for 7) versus Baroda 223 (Vishnu Solanki 69, Deepak Hooda 52, Yusuf Pathan 36 not out; S Hegde 4 for 74, S Gopal 4 for 47).

At Rajkot: Saurashtra 218 for 5 (Harvik Desai 74, Sheldon Jackson 65, Arpit Vasavada 36 not out) versus Vidarbha.

At Delhi: Maharashtra 70 (Avinash Yadav 4 for 38, Ashish Yadav 2 for 11, Harsh Tyagi 2 for 2) versus Railways 180 for 8 (Mahesh Rawat 46; Satyajeet Bacchav 7 for 70).

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 20:51 IST